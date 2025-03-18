Turkish Airlines Chooses CEFA Aviation to Boost Safety and Training Capabilities

From the left: Dominique Mineo, CEO of CEFA Aviation, and Capt. İsmail Ustaoğlu, SVP Corporate Safety at Turkish Airlines, during the contract signing between CEFA Aviation and Turkish Airlines. From the left: Semih Ozcelik (ACMS Engineer), Cumhur Kilinç (Manager, Safety Information), Capt. İsmail Ustaoğlu (SVP Corporate Safety), Turkish Airlines; Dominique Mineo (CEO), Xavier Colognac (Sales Director), and Capt. Pierre Wannaz (Senior Advisor), CEFA Aviation.

Turkish Airlines partners with CEFA Aviation for CEFA AMS EFB solution, enhancing flight safety, efficiency, and pilot training with instant flight replays.

COLMAR, ALSACE REGION, FRANCE, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEFA Aviation is pleased to announce that Turkish Airlines, the largest airline in the Middle East based on fleet size and international destinations, has chosen CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (AMS) EFB solution to strengthen its commitment to innovation, flight safety, and excellence.

The CEFA AMS offers real-time, secure animation of pilots’ recent flights, empowering them to review their performance shortly after landing, in addition to its many other advanced features. CEFA’s unique hand tool is a groundbreaking innovation unmatched by any other product. Its standout feature is the ability to display the pilot’s actions within the animation, providing a clear view of their manual interventions. This feature empowers pilots to understand the effects of their actions on automated systems, improving decision-making, increasing situational awareness, and fostering proactive risk management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Turkish Airlines, sharing their commitment to aviation safety and excellence,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder of CEFA Aviation. “Through our partnership, CEFA AMS will equip Turkish Airlines’ pilots with a valuable resource for analyzing their flights, improving their performance, and optimizing operations, ultimately leading to enhanced flight safety.”

Historically, post-flight debriefings have primarily been based on the subjective recall of memories. Thanks to the introduction of CEFA AMS, pilots now have access to a new, innovative tool that allows them to analyze their performance using factual data points from flight data recorders. This refines their skills and improves operational effectiveness. By leveraging this technology, Turkish Airlines enhances pilot training and strengthens its safety culture.

“At Turkish Airlines, we continuously invest in the latest technologies to strengthen our safety standards and pilot training programs,” said İsmail Ustaoğlu, Captain-TRI B777/787 - SVP Corporate Safety. “Implementing CEFA AMS will enhance our pilots’ ability to analyze and learn from real flight scenarios, reinforcing our position as a leader in global aviation safety.”

This partnership with CEFA Aviation underscores Turkish Airlines’ dedication to advancing aviation safety and training with state-of-the-art technology to support pilot development and operational improvements.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training. Backed by 25 years of experience. Our group of aeronautical experts and engineers has created state-of-the-art animations that precisely recreate the intricate details of an aircraft’s flight, using information gathered from black box recordings.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance and personalize pilot training: CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (AMS).

About Turkish Airlines

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.

