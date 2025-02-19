Qatar Airways Renews Commitment to CEFA Aviation’s CEFA FAS

CEFA Aviation Contract Award Qatar Airways CEFA Aviation logo

COLMAR, ALSACE REGION, FRANCE, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar Airways, the flag carrier of Qatar, which operates to over 170 destinations worldwide, has once again chosen to renew its contract with CEFA Aviation. This long-standing partnership is a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS) in enhancing their aviation operations.

Qatar Airways, a client of CEFA Aviation since 2019, uses the software to analyze flights through high-fidelity animations based on flight recorder data. The airline, an eight-time winner of Skytrax's “World's Best Airline” award, has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to aviation safety for its crew and customers. Their continued use of CEFA FAS further reinforces this commitment.

CEFA FAS provides Qatar Airways with leading-edge software to elevate flight safety, underscoring their dedication to excellence in aviation.

Read the original Press Release

https://www.cefa-aviation.com/qatar-airways-new-client-cefa-fas/

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training. Backed by 25 years of experience. Our group of aeronautical experts and engineers has created state-of-the-art animations that precisely recreate the intricate details of an aircraft’s flight, using information gathered from black box recordings.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (AMS).

For additional information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

