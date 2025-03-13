British Virgin Islands Estate With Breathtaking Water Views to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning March 31st

AnaCapri Estate in Tortola, BVI to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, March 31st, 2025.

Listed for $3.495M, this luxurious Caribbean estate located in Tortola, BVI will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1M.

ISLAND OF TORTOLA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for AnaCapri Estate in Tortola, BVI. The property is listed for $3,495,000, is headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,000,000 on Monday, March 31st at 9:00am AST.True to its tagline, “A View to Remember,” the fully furnished AnaCapri Estate is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and natural beauty. Situated amidst lush, mature gardens, the estate features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths, including a lower-level suite with a kitchenette, all designed with the finest finishes. The expansive pool deck serves as a stunning vantage point, where a heated infinity-edge pool seamlessly blends the pool waterline with the coastal view beyond. Meandering natural rock pathways lead through vibrant gardens brimming with exotic plants, flowers, herbs, and fruit trees, creating a Caribbean oasis. With 3,177 sq. ft. of interior living space and 2,471 sq. ft. of exterior living space, the estate is designed for both entertaining and intimate relaxation, offering an unrivaled island lifestyle.AnaCapri Estate boasts breathtaking panoramic views of Tortola, Guana Island, Great Camanoe, The Dogs, Virgin Gorda, and Anegada. Its elevated location offers an unparalleled perspective, capturing everything from white-sand beaches and cliffs to rocky outcrops. On the island of Tortola, residents can indulge in an array of culinary delights at local restaurants, hop on a ferry to explore Virgin Gorda, take a scenic stroll through the historic Cooten Bay Ruins, or embark on a short drive to some of the Caribbean’s most spectacular beaches, including Rogue’s Bay, Lambert Beach, and Trunk Bay.“Perched above the Caribbean with sweeping ocean views, AnaCapri Estate offers high-end finishes, expansive entertainment spaces, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow,” stated Akeem Wheatley of Emerald Properties BVI. “Serious buyers should take advantage of this chance to secure an exceptional home in one of the most desirable locations in the Caribbean.”“This breathtaking home captures some of the most spectacular views in the British Virgin Islands—turquoise waters, island landscapes, and mesmerizing sunsets,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “With Interluxe Auctions, buyers can bid on this stunning property in a competitive and transparent process. Opportunities like this—where world-class views meet exceptional craftsmanship—don’t come around often.”AnaCapri Estate is being offered in cooperation with Akeem Wheatley of Emerald Properties BVI. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 31st. Previews are Friday, March 28th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, March 29th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, March 30th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12587 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

