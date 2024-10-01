Telewave.io Introduces Cutting-Edge PRM Series Portable RF Monitoring Systems for Enhanced ERRCS and LMR Installations

Telewave.io launches PRM Series for reliable ERRCS/LMR validation, featuring portable RF monitoring, advanced filtering, and precise uplink/downlink.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telewave.io is proud to announce the release of its PRM Series of Portable RF Monitoring (PRM) systems, setting a new benchmark for evaluating and certifying Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems (ERRCS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) installations. These advanced integrated filter subsystems address the critical need for reliable, accurate validation of signal integrity, ensuring essential communication systems remain operational in all environments.Designed with precision engineering, the PRM Series tackles the unique challenges of measuring both uplink and downlink paths while validating received audio quality from handheld devices within buildings. The systems also prevent desensitization of portable signal analyzers caused by local test stimulation radios, ensuring reliable and accurate test data at every stage.Frequency Band Options:- PRM-7080: 700/800 MHz public safety- PRM-9000: 900 MHz business bandKey Features:- Uplink/downlink isolation: >80 dB- Integrated filtering: Protects against transmitter desense- Portable backpack design with integrated Down Link (DL) antenna- Velcro straps: Allow integration with headless receiver/analyzer- Bluetooth/WLAN connectivity via built-in antenna- GPS antenna input- Ruggedized, splash-proof case for durability in harsh environmentsUse Cases:The PRM Series is ideal for:- ERRCS and LMR Commissioning- Multi-story buildings and large-area facilities- Underground parking structures, tunnels, and mines- Power plants, chemical facilities, and food processing buildings- Open pit mines and remote, hard-to-reach areas- Drive testing in urban or populated environmentsUnmatched Portability & FlexibilityThe PRM Series is ingeniously packaged in a compact, portable backpack design, featuring robust connectors and the ability to integrate additional support electronics. This combination of durability and portability makes the PRM systems indispensable for field technicians needing to troubleshoot and verify emergency communication systems efficiently.With more than 50 years of experience serving the telecommunications industry, Telewave.io continues to deliver the performance and reliability that professionals trust. The PRM Series allows for simple and effective validation of critical ERRCS and LMR installations, even in the most challenging environments.About Telewave.ioWith over half a century of innovation, Telewave.io remains at the forefront of telecommunications technology, providing high-quality RF solutions for critical communication needs. Our portable RF monitoring systems are engineered for seamless integration and dependable performance in demanding conditions.For more information about Telewave.io’s PRM Series, visit https://www.telewave.com/product/prm-series/

