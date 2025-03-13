HB Strategies Analyzes State Attorneys General Races in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, and Idaho

In this second edition of our series we see how gubernatorial decisions and political appointments create complex domino effects in state leadership.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second of six reports from the HB Strategies 50 State Team is out today analyzing state attorneys general races in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, and Idaho. The series, AG Power Play: The Contenders , forecasts the political future of the 30 office holders in the 2025-2026 election cycle. HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt noted, “State Attorneys General wield unprecedented influence over state and federal policy; the constitutional tug-of-war between the Judicial and Executive branches continues to reshape America’s policy landscape. Understanding the political dynamics of upcoming AG races is vital for organizations navigating this novel regulatory environment.”Each report includes five contenders in six editions and examines the past and present political dynamics of each race; identifies whether the incumbent will run, is term-limited, or eying the Governor’s mansion; and has the latest information on any challengers.Andy summarized the five races included in today’s report, “In this second edition of our series we see how gubernatorial decisions and political appointments create complex domino effects in state leadership. In Connecticut, AG William Tong’s (D) political future hinges on Gov. Lamont’s reelection decision, with Tong potentially pivoting to a gubernatorial run if Lamont retires. Delaware’s split election system positions AG Kathy Jennings (D) for a likely third term. Florida’s political landscape has been completely transformed as newly appointed AG James Uthmeier (R) takes office amid Gov. DeSantis’s wholesale recasting of statewide positions. Georgia will feature an open AG race as incumbent Chris Carr (R) pursues the governor’s mansion in what promises to be a highly competitive contest. In Idaho, AG Raul Labrador’s (R) ambitions may include challenging Gov. Little or pursuing an open Senate seat. The outcomes of these races, and all 30 State Attorneys General contests this cycle, will shape the regulatory and policy environment facing organizations in every state.”ABOUT HB STRATEGIES 50 STATEThe 50 STATE team acts as an advocacy hub to help clients accomplish their national objectives. 50 STATE provides clients the ability to manage their nationwide objectives in an organized and effective way to produce winning results as well as cover areas of an existing team to strengthen the client’s presence in key areas across the country. The team is immediately embedded into a client’s existing organization with one task in mind, helping the existing team to better define and accomplish their objectives. The team’s ability to seamlessly integrate into an existing organizational structure distinguishes it from others and is essential to its track record of success.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today the firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with thirteen offices nationwide - in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HB Strategies Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

