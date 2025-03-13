Staten Island’s Annual Real Estate Trade Show to Showcase Wide Array of Exhibitors on Thursday, March 27

Real estate experts and other industry professionals network and mingle during a SIBOR Realtor EXPO in Staten Island, N.Y. The annual Realtor EXPO held on Staten Island has earned its place among the local real estate industry’s most anticipated events.

Vendors are advised to move quickly to net space at SIBOR’s Realtor EXPO 2025

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Realtor EXPO on Staten Island has long been recognized as a key networking and education event within the real estate sector. The upcoming Realtor EXPO 2025 continues this tradition, solidifying its status as a top gathering of local real estate professionals.Set for March 27, noon to 4 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn on Staten Island, the trade show hosted by the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) has effectively adapted to the changing dynamics of the industry, emerging as a highly worthwhile experience for Realtors and associated partners in Staten Island, N.Y., and nearby areas."The exposition will be preceded by an awards ceremony honoring our top Realtor producers of 2024, along with their brokers and colleagues,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “We anticipate the attendance of over 600 Realtors at the trade show. This annual event-filled day consistently stands out as our flagship occasion."Aptly dubbed “Vendor Village,” the trade show area will feature national and local exhibitors, including technology companies; lending institutions; title and legal services; builders; contractors; property appraisers; inspectors, and numerous others.SIBOR 2025 President Annmarie Triolo stated, “EXPO attendees will encounter a wide range of exhibitors highlighting the newest industry trends and creative solutions, providing essential insights and networking possibilities throughout the day.”VENDOR REGISTRATIONExhibitor and sponsorship opportunities were still available at press time, and anyone interested in securing a vendor booth for the trade show is strongly advised to do so immediately, as space is limited.Vendor/sponsorship information and applications are available online https://bit.ly/2025realtorexpo ], or by contacting SIBOR Event Coordinator Annmarie Izzo: Annmarie@SIBOR.com.At press time, major sponsors of the day’s events included THINK Mortgage; New American Funding; New York State Association of New York State Association of REALTORS, and Tekie Geek.About the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) and Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS)Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.Comprised of over 2,200 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS(NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS(NAR).SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSSINY.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) via @SIBOR, LinkedIn (Staten Island Board of Realtors) and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).

