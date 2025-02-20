Staten Island MLS Launches New Website With Leading-Edge Home Search Navigation

MLSSINY.com is designed to help online visitors easily navigate the housing market in Staten Island, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS) , the prime source of home-listings in the borough, has launched MLSSINY.com , a new website designed to guide homebuyers, renters, home sellers, and real estate professionals easily through the Island’s housing market.The website’s state-of-the art property search portal offers residential listings throughout Staten Island from the more than 2,200 Realtor subscribers and 250 participating offices of the SIMLS.“By beginning your home search on MLSSINY.com, you have the advantage of experiencing the most accurate and up-to-date listings of Staten Island properties available online to the public,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO and president of the Staten Island MLS. "We take pride in maintaining MLSSINY.com as a local platform, as Staten Island deserves a dedicated space that showcases its individuality and exceptional qualities."In addition to exploring listings across all Staten Island communities, visitors to MLSSINY.com can take advantage of content and resources to support their home search, and find real estate professionals with in-depth knowledge of the borough and local housing market.Ron Molcho, board chair of the Staten Island MLS, pointed out that a successful real estate transaction can involve numerous steps, with a Multiple Listing Service playing a crucial role."For both buyers and sellers, MLSSINY.com serves as an essential resource, and collaborating with a Realtor who subscribes to the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service opens up even greater possibilities," Molcho said.About the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR)and Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS)Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.Comprised of over 2,200 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS(NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS(NAR).SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSSINY.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) via @SIBOR, LinkedIn (Staten Island Board of Realtors) and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).

