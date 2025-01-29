Staten Island Board of Realtors® Inducts 63rd President in Organization’s 110-Year History

Annmarie Triolo is sworn in as the 63rd president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® by 2023 SIBOR President Rosanne La Fata.

Annmarie Triolo assumes leadership of borough’s largest professional association

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Annmarie Triolo of Triolo Realty Group has taken the helm as the 63rd president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR).Triolo was sworn into office Jan. 16 by SIBOR 2023 President Rosanne La Fata of DiTommaso Real Estate during a ceremony at the Li Greci’s Staaten, West Brighton.Ron Molcho of American Homes Group was reinstated as board chairman of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service , Inc. (SIMLS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SIBOR.The boards’ directors and officers were sworn in by New York State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton.“Our industry is going through the most radical changes in the past 40 years in how we transact business. The good news is the consumer is the beneficiary,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “ I look forward to working with our leadership teams as we transition to the new models.”The evening included an additional special moment when newly inducted President Triolo and Sari Kingsley, a past SIBOR president, shared the podium to laud Krueger, who recently marked 25 years of service as SIBOR’s CEO.“He’s the glue that keeps everybody together,” Kingsley said.President Triolo described Krueger as “selfless … the most humble man you will ever meet. He never toots his own horn, and he lifts everyone of us and lets us shine in the light.”OFFICERS: SIBOR, SIMLSIn addition to President Triolo, the officers of SIBOR are: President-elect Steven Caro of Robert DeFalco Realty; Secretary Traci A. Cangiano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates; Treasurer Ann Coppola of Master Associates; Immediate Past-President Francine (Fran) Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty, and CEO Sandy Krueger.Along with Chairman Molcho, the officers of the SIMLS are President/CEO Krueger and Secretary/Treasurer Frank Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty.DIRECTORS: SIBOR, SIMLSThe directors of SIBOR are: Albert Benzaken of Martino Realty Group; Cristina Chianese of JM Properties; Katherine Ciaravino of DiTommaso Real Estate; Gary Fleming of Emerald Elite Realty; Dilshad (Dil) Gillani of Gillani Homes; Tianting (Tim) Huang of Precious Properties Corp.; Vincent F. Monardo of Tom Crimmins Realty; Ann Marie Rini of AMR Properties, and Joseph Rodriguez of Truhomes Realty Group.Two of the directors are non-Realtors: Salvatore J. Criscuolo of United Mortgage Corp., and Philip Guarnieri, CEO of ES Bancshares, Inc., and Empire State Bank.The directors of the SIMLS are: Traci A. Cangiano, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates; Georgianna Diaz, Village Realty of Staten Island; Daniel Fausak, Red Door Realty Group; Rick Harris, The Rick Harris Real Estate Group, John L. Scott Real Estate in Oregon; Charles Martino, Martino Realty Group; Jessica Matute, JM Properties; Angelo Pappalardo, Century 21 Papp Realty, and Valerie Vargas, Keller Williams Staten Island.Alfred M. Fazio, Esq., Capuder Fazio Giacoia LLP, will continue as counsel to each of the boards.The presenting sponsor of the event was US Mortgage Corp. represented by Elli Kalamaras, Staten Island branch manager; the occasion was additionally sponsored by Empire State Bank.About the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR)and Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS)Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.Comprised of over 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent.Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS(NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS(NAR).SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSsiny.com . SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR, LinkedIn (Staten Island Board of Realtors) and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.