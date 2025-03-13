Durham School Services Bus Driver Pat King Recognized for Saving Life of Fellow Bus Monitor

Pat King, Durham School Services School Bus Driver, holding her award

Emphasizes the Importance of CPR and Safety Training

Her chest wasn’t moving. I listened for her heartbeat, heard nothing. She’s my friend, you know. She wasn’t breathing. I had to do something. I couldn’t just let her lay there.” — Pat King, School Bus Driver, Durham School Services

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pat King, school bus driver for Durham School Services, has been recognized as a heroine for performing life-saving CPR on her bus monitor during a sudden medical emergency. Pat performed CPR for approximately 20 minutes while waiting for medical staff to arrive, and it was thanks to her quick thinking and CPR training that her fellow bus monitor and friend is recovering. As a result of her heroic actions, Pat received the “Frontline Hero Award” from Durham School Services and was also recognized and interviewed by local media.“That’s the first thing I saw, it was that dummy that we have to do the training on,” said Pat King during an interview with local news media outlet, Action News JAX . “Her chest wasn’t moving. I listened for her heartbeat, heard nothing. She’s my friend, you know. She wasn’t breathing. I had to do something. I couldn’t just let her lay there.”All Durham School Services school bus drivers are required to participate in various safety trainings, and specifically in the state of Florida, take courses to obtain five safety certifications. The certificates include CPR/ First Aid, Identifying and Reporting Child Abuse, Seizure Training, Human Trafficking Training, and Florida Mandated Reporter Course Training. Team members are re-certified for CPR Training every two years.“We are glad Pat is getting the recognition she very much deserves. She is a hero, and we were extremely proud to present her with an award and witness her gain further recognition from the community for her life-saving actions,” said Brad Kerrigan, Area General Manager, Durham School Services. “Instances like these prove the importance and need for safety trainings such as CPR/First Aid and further demonstrates our Company’s commitment to safety.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

