Durham School Services and Sister Brands Honor 860+ Veterans and Military Personnel Team Members with Customized Vests

Durham School Services team members David and Kurtis from West Bloomfield, MI, wearing their veteran vests. Petermann Bus team members Ethan and Sherman from Hudson, OH wearing their veteran vests. Durham School Services team members John, Terry, Bruce, Martian, and Rodney wearing their vests and joined by the Indian River Durham team and Indian River Central School District staff.

We are grateful and lucky to have such incredible heroes as part of our team and to be able to witness the passion, vigor, and dedication they put into serving their students and community safely...” — Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To show appreciation to our veterans and military personnel team members, Durham School Services and its sister brands, including Petermann Bus, Stock Transportation, and others, honored over 860 of them with customized vests. The vests were customized with the respective brand the team member works for and their representative United States or Canadian flag.Throughout the years, Durham School Services and its sister brands have proudly extended our gratitude to the veterans and military personnel team members throughout our organization with a customized gift as part of our company-wide Veterans Recognition Program and in recognition of Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in Canada. Further, as an organization dedicated to service and serving our students and community, recognizing these team members who have provided the ultimate heroic level of service is a fundamental part of the Company’s core values.“Service is a core value of our Company, and our veteran and military personnel team members have provided the highest level of service they could possibly give by protecting their country,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “We are grateful and lucky to have such incredible heroes as part of our team and to be able to witness the passion, vigor, and dedication they put into serving their students and community safely every day. Further, I am very glad that we have been able to honor their service, bravery, and sacrifice with tokens of our appreciation throughout the years through our Veterans Recognition Program. Thank you again to all our veterans and military personnel for being part of our team and providing such dedicated service to your students and community.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve. About Petermann Bus : Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve. About Stock Transportation : For over 65 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily, operates more than 2,200 school buses and employs 2,500 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of seven Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout Ontario and Alberta.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.