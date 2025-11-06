Petermann Bus Donates Bus to Great Oaks Career Campuses to Train Industrial Diesel Mechanics Program Students

Pictured (Left to Right): Steve Swanson (Transportation Director – Great Oaks), Amy Thorpe (General Manager – Petermann), Mike Settle (Chief Operations Officer – Petermann), Fred Pensante (Scarlet Oaks Diesel Tech Instructor – Scarlet Oaks), and Dennis Ho

We’re grateful to Petermann Bus for helping us prepare students to meet the workforce needs of our community and would like to extend our sincere thanks for supporting career-technical education...” — Harry Snyder, President and CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petermann Bus has donated a bus to Great Oaks Career Campuses’ Scarlet Oaks Industrial Diesel Mechanics program. The bus will be used as a teaching tool to give students hands-on experience inspecting and performing maintenance on school buses. Petermann’s Monroe-based team and Great Oaks Career Campuses became community partners in August of 2000 when Petermann began providing shuttle and field trip transportation services to the school.The donated bus will serve as a valuable, hands-on learning resource for students in the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus Industrial Diesel Mechanics program, allowing them to conduct real-world school bus inspections, perform preventive maintenance inspections (PMI), and complete common repairs such as seat, light, and alarm system servicing.“This donation provides our students with an invaluable opportunity to train on the very equipment they’ll encounter in the field,” said Harry Snyder, President and CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses. “We’re grateful to Petermann Bus for helping us prepare students to meet the workforce needs of our community and would like to extend our sincere thanks for supporting career-technical education and investing in the future of the transportation industry.”The bus donation was made as part of Petermann’s Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program and comes in response to conversations between Petermann and Great Oaks’ district transportation managers and Teaching & Learning Specialist about how best to support student training and meet the growing demand for skilled diesel technicians in the region.“With the growing demand for qualified diesel technicians, this bus donation is our way of providing a much-needed tool to help train and foster the next generation of diesel technicians,” said General Manager Amy Thorpe, Petermann Bus. “We are glad to be able to support Great Oaks Career Campuses through this bus donation so that they can continue to enrich their diesel technician curriculum and further their efforts in promoting the technician career path and school bus industry to students of interest.”-END- About Petermann Bus : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.About Great Oaks Career CampusesGreat Oaks Career Campuses is one of the largest career-technical school districts in the United States, serving 36 school districts in southwest Ohio. With campuses across the region, Great Oaks prepares thousands of high school students and adults each year for careers in fields ranging from health care and engineering to public safety, information technology, and skilled trades.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.