Durham School Services and Petermann Bus Elevate Maintenance Expertise Through Thomas Built Institute Training

We are proud to be able to provide our team members with opportunities to further develop their skills and support their professional ambitions.” — Regis Rock, Senior Manager of Talent Development, Durham School Services

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In continued efforts to be the best of the best in their field, maintenance team members from Durham School Services and Petermann Bus participated in the Thomas Built Institute’s three-day advanced training session. At the advanced training sessions, participants received hands-on training focused on advanced diagnostics on different engine platforms, advanced electronics, and other bus components for both standard and electric school buses.Durham and its sister brands have participated in Thomas Built Institute trainings annually for the past few years. The training event includes nine classes, specialized bus model sessions, and a factory tour.Training topics included, but were not limited to:• Electrical Systems• C2 Training• Braun Lift• MCC Troubleshooting• Diagnostic Link 8 Training• EV (Electric Vehicle) Class• Cummins Insite/Software & Emissions• TBB Portal, Access Freightliner, Drawing Lookup• Charging and Starting Systems• Factory Tour of the Revamped Saf-T-Liner“As a company, we are proud to be able to provide our team members with opportunities to further develop their skills and support their professional ambitions,” said Regis Rock, Senior Manager of Talent Development, Durham School Services. “Our team members pride themselves in their commitment to becoming masters of their craft and even greater experts in their field. Hands-on training sessions such as the ones offered by Thomas Built Buses are great avenues that support their professional success and career goals. Further, these trainings ensure that they are equipped with the necessary experience and knowledge to safely and proficiently perform their duties and maintain our fleets.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve. About Petermann Bus : Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.