Health officials encourage more schools to test for radon

March 13, 2025

A first-of-its-kind report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that only 39% of Minnesota public schools tested for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Although there is no legal requirement to do so, and budget can be a barrier, MDH encourages schools to test for radon and offers assistance.

Radon, an odorless, colorless gas, is linked to more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States each year. It occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and enters buildings through cracks or openings in walls or foundations.

The MDH report, Testing trends for radon in indoor air in public schools Minnesota Department of Health Fall 2024, found that:

Of the schools that tested, 16% had elevated radon in one or more rooms.

School districts with less funding for facilities were less likely to test for radon.

School districts with a higher proportion of low-income families were less likely to test for radon.

A map in the report shows that counties with the most schools that tested for radon were clustered in the metro area and in south central and southeastern Minnesota.

“This new information is important because it can help us see where we need to target our resources and improve our outreach to increase testing,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air Unit at MDH. “In schools, inadequate funding for facility, health and safety projects may be one barrier to testing, but lack of awareness about how to test and take action to reduce radon may be another.”

In school buildings found to have high radon levels, reducing (or mitigating) radon involves installing a venting pipe and fan to pull the air from under the building to the outside, or installing other mechanical ventilation. This reduces the amount of radon to low levels.

MDH staff can provide training, technical assistance and a reduced-cost testing kit to make it easier for schools to test for radon. For more information, contact MDH’s Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or health.indoorair@state.mn.us.

Tranter notes that radon levels tend to be higher in homes compared to schools.

“About 40% of homes in Minnesota have elevated radon,” he said, “so we recommend that you test your home at least every five years.”

The MDH website includes more information on radon in homes and radon in schools as well as actions families can take to improve the quality of air that their children breathe. Families with questions about radon at their child’s school should contact the school.



