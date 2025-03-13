Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner, Appoints Clemson Wright, Jr. as Interim

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Immediately upon receiving the indictment of Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Renard Gardner, Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-13, suspending Gardner from office and appointing Clemson Wright, Jr. to serve as Williamsburg County sheriff. 

Wright will serve as sheriff until Gardner is acquitted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a new sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election for county sheriff. 

A lifelong resident of Williamsburg County, Wright has served as a special agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division since 2018. He began his law enforcement career in 2009 with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer and was later promoted to deputy. He has also served as a patrol officer with the Kingstree Police Department and as a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. 

