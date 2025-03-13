ALLTAPE Adhesive Manufacturing Inc. selects Lexington County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ALLTAPE Adhesive Manufacturing Inc. (ALLTAPE), a manufacturer of adhesive products, today announced it selects Lexington County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $70 million investment will create 130 new jobs.

Part of ATP Group and founded in Germany, ALLTAPE specializes in developing and manufacturing sustainable and solvent-free adhesive products. The company’s water-based adhesives are used in a variety of industry segments including automotive, transportation, foam, plastics and more.

ALLTAPE’s new facility, located in the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park, will include 125,000 square feet of production and office space.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2026. Individuals interested in joining the ALLTAPE team should contact Daniel Heini (daniel.heini@atp-ag.ch).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $600,000 Set-Aside grant to Lexington County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Launching our first production site in Lexington County, South Carolina marks a significant milestone in our expansion into the U.S. market. This substantial investment reflects ATP’s commitment to growth and innovation, and we are excited to commence operations in the South Carolina region.” -ATP Group CEO Daniel Heini

“ALLTAPE Adhesive Manufacturing’s decision to invest and create 130 jobs in the Midlands will have a major impact on South Carolina. Our business-friendly environment and skilled workforce make Lexington County the perfect location for ALLTAPE’s new manufacturing facility, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to welcome another international manufacturing company to South Carolina. This $70 million investment in Lexington County will create even more opportunity for our people and help continue to move our state’s economy forward. Congratulations to ALLTAPE on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Lexington County is proud to welcome ALLTAPE and their significant investment of $70 million to our community. This commitment, along with the creation of 130 new jobs, demonstrates the strength of our business climate and the opportunities available here. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our local economy and workforce for years to come." -Lexington County Council Chairman Todd Cullum

“We are thrilled to congratulate ALLTAPE Adhesive Manufacturing Inc. On selecting Lexington County as the ideal location for their first operations in South Carolina. Their innovative adhesive products are poised to strengthen our region’s thriving industries, seal new opportunities for growth and create a lasting bond of success across our vibrant business ecosystem.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

