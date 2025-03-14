FSC Security Dialogue helps bolster women’s role in peace and security

A security dialogue held at the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) on March 12, 2025, sought to promote the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in the political-military processes and security structure under the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda.

Despite the progress made, various obstacles still hinder women's full involvement in politico-military structures, including the armed forces, paramilitary and internal security forces. In a nod to both the recent celebration of International Women’s Day and the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on WPS, OSCE participating States discussed how to promote women's involvement at all decision-making levels in the politico-military sphere, how to address structural and cultural barriers that are in the way, and how the annual information exchange by the participating States can be best used to implement the WPS Agenda in the region.

“The WPS Agenda is first and foremost a prevention agenda, the starting point for all other measures. Gender inequality is an invisible factor in conflict, so promoting the effective participation of women in all phases of conflict and in decision-making processes is essential,” said Lucía García Rico, Director-General for United Nations, International Organizations and Human Rights at Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The continued relevance of the WPS agenda at times of war was highlighted by the speakers addressing the FSC. Alongside Lucía García Rico, speakers included Olha Mazur, representing the Kyiv-based Veteranka Foundation, which seeks to help female veterans reintegrate into society, and Elisa Tarnaala, Senior Adviser at CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, a Finnish non-profit organization focusing on dialogue and mediation.

Spain currently holds the rotating Chairpersonship of the FSC until April 2025. The FSC brings together delegates from all 57 participating States on a weekly basis, with the aim of maintaining military security and stability in the OSCE area.