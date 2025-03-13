iChange Nations™ Appoints Todd Mosby as World Civility Ambassador during Private Ceremony at Oakland City University

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Greg Dillon, Award Recipient Todd Mosby and iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Dr. Greg Dillon, Newly Appointed World Civility Ambassador Todd Mosby, Granddaughter Harley, Wife Kim, and Stepson Kevin Ed Marcellino, Ambassador Todd Moore, Darline Moore, and Ruben West joining forces to create strategic change globally. iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West presenting Todd Mosby with the iChange Nations™ World Civility Ambassador Award

Mr. Mosby's heart to help stands out. His sincere desire to make a positive impact is refreshing. It is an honor to bring attention to this person of excellence.” — Dr. Ruben West, Humanitarian Diplomat

OAKLAND CITY , IN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 1, 2025, during a school-wide event at Oakland City University , Todd Mosby from Evansville, Indiana, was appointed as the World Civility Ambassador by iChange Nations™ (ICN). ICN special envoy Dr. Ruben West and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Greg Dillon were present to present the honors personally. This prestigious appointment was approved by World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers , marking a significant milestone in Mosby's career.Mosby, a seasoned economic development professional, has dedicated years to facilitating over $1 billion in investments and creating thousands of jobs. He has received recognition for his significant contributions to the community and his commitment to fostering civility and unity. As the newly appointed World Civility Ambassador, Mosby will continue to advocate for civility and drive positive change in his community and beyond.Todd Mosby's appointment as World Civility Ambassador testifies to his commitment to promoting civility and creating a better world for everyone. His extensive experience in economic development and his passion for fostering unity and respect make him an ideal fit for this role. As World Civility Ambassador, Mosby will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with nations worldwide to bring solutions for personal, professional, and economic development.In his new role, Mosby will be able to inspire and empower others to embrace civility and create a positive impact in their communities. He will also collaborate with fellow World Civility Ambassadors from around the globe, fostering a network of like-minded individuals working toward a common goal. Todd works closely with colleagues Ed Marcellino, Darline Moore, and Ruben West to implement initiatives that will positively influence nations for future generations.As we continue to face challenges and divisions in our society, the appointment of Todd Mosby as the World Civility Ambassador reminds us that promoting civility and unity is more important than ever. iChange Nations™ congratulates Todd Mosby on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to the positive impact he will make.

