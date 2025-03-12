Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,682 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim while walking in the 1800 block of 20th Street, Northwest, snatched property and attempted to flee the scene.  The victim was able to recover their stolen property from the suspect before the suspect fled again. 

A short time later, Second District officers located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was charged with Robbery

CCN: 25034682

###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more