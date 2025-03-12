MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim while walking in the 1800 block of 20th Street, Northwest, snatched property and attempted to flee the scene. The victim was able to recover their stolen property from the suspect before the suspect fled again.

A short time later, Second District officers located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 25034682

