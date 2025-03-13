Russell Liggon of Captain Delivery LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LUMBERTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established entrepreneur and distinguished professional, Russell Liggon, proudly announces the continuing evolution and success of Captain Delivery, LLC, an innovative moving and delivery company he founded after transforming a college project into a thriving business. Based in Lumberton, North Carolina, Captain Delivery, LLC has grown into a reputable name in the industry, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and community service.

Russell Liggon’s journey started in 2008 during an entrepreneurship class at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP). The class project focused on delivering groceries online, initially branded as General Mills. Understanding the potential in the idea, Liggon acquired the rights to the concept and rebranded it as Captain Delivery, LLC in 2009.

While starting with grocery delivery, Liggon expanded the business to cargo transport and, eventually, household moving by 2017. His passion for logistics was fueled by his background in military transportation during his ten-and-a-half-year service in the U.S. Army, where experiences at Fort Polk, Fort Knox, Fort Eustis, and Hunter Army Airfield equipped him with valuable skills.

Understanding the intricacies of the moving industry, Liggon earned the required certificate from the North Carolina Utilities Commission to move household goods by 2023. This accreditation was pivotal for expanding services to include household and business furniture deliveries, enabling the company to serve diverse clientele across North Carolina.

A disabled veteran, Liggon is passionate about community involvement and customer relationships. “What I like best about the work is the relationships and communications with customers, ensuring their satisfaction,” Liggon stated. He is committed to providing employment opportunities within the community and gives back to his local area by offering jobs.

Recognition and Achievements

Captain Delivery, LLC’s excellence in service has not gone unnoticed. The company was awarded the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Crystal Award as the number one trucking company in Lumberton in December, highlighting its impact and significance in the logistic industry.

The company’s client base encompasses a balanced mix of both household and business deliveries, ranging from moving pallets for major retailers like Walmart to delivering for local clothing stores and home health agencies. “Our ideal clients come from various sectors, and we thrive on versatility and flexibility,” Liggon explains. Through strong referrals and word of mouth, Captain Delivery, LLC continues to expand its reach within a 150-mile radius, serving areas like Fayetteville, Fort Liberty, Charlotte, and Wilmington in North Carolina.

Beyond his business achievements, Liggon finds fulfillment teaching economics at Wake Technical Community College. His teaching journey evolved from apprehension to appreciation, highlighting his desire to impart knowledge and foster understanding among students. “I like talking to students, ensuring they understand economics and its impact on everyday life,” notes Liggon, emphasizing the significance of education in economic behavior and decision-making.

Personal Life and Values

Liggon’s personal life reflects his commitment to values, faith, and hobbies. A devout Christian, Liggon integrates his faith into his daily life, finding strength and perseverance through spiritual practice and reading the Bible. He also enjoys playing music, particularly the bass and classical guitar, and maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise.

Looking Forward

Captain Delivery, LLC represents more than a business; it’s a testament to Russell Liggon’s dedication and adaptability. With nine years in operation and counting, the company stands out by offering reasonable pricing and top quality service delivery, carving its niche in a competitive market.

As Liggon shares, “Life is what you make of it. You just have to be flexible and respond to changes.” With ongoing expansion plans and a commitment to high-quality service, Captain Delivery, LLC is poised to continue its role as a robust pillar in the North Carolina moving and delivery industry, underscoring the importance of hard work, community focus, and customer care.

About Captain Delivery, LLC

Captain Delivery, LLC was founded by Russell Liggon in 2009 as a moving and delivery company based in Lumberton, North Carolina. With a focus on both household and business deliveries, the company prides itself on community involvement and customer satisfaction. It has garnered recognition for its excellence in service and flexibility in catering to diverse delivery needs.

For more information on Russell Liggon and Captain Delivery, please visit https://www.captaindeliveryllc.com

