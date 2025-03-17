ABL Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Riken Genesis to Expand Microbiology Genotyping in Japan

WOIPPY, FRANCE, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Riken Genesis Co., Ltd. ( https://www.rikengenesis.jp/en.html ). Under this partnership, Riken Genesis will promote and commercialize ABLD’s DeepChekand UltraGene molecular assays across laboratories in Japan, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.Through this collaboration, Riken Genesis will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/20250220_UltraGene_Assays_Brochure_v4.pdf ). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics’ mother company, ( https://www.einpresswire.com/article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers ), reinforcing Riken Genesis' position in molecular diagnostics.Additionally, the exclusive distribution agreement includes the DeepChekline of PCR assays and proprietary downstream analysis software systems, validated for use with both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.“As a former distributor in Japan of the products related to the know-how acquired by ABL , we believe this new partnership with ABL Diagnostics will enable us to continue providing our customers with robust qPCR solutions that have a proven track record in Japan, while also incorporating advanced sequencing-based genotyping technologies for microbiology,” said Kenji Iwakabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riken Genesis .Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Riken Genesis to deliver state-of-the-art qPCR and genotyping solutions to microbiology laboratories in Japan.”The syndromic multiplex testing market—which enables simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens—is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 4.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.66% ( https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/syndromic-multiplex-diagnostic-market ). With Japan’s strong research sector and growing demand for syndromic testing, this partnership presents significant growth opportunities.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com ABOUT RIKEN GENESISRIKEN GENESIS, founded in October 2007, provides lab-assay services as well as products for genetic testing based on cutting-edge gene analysis technologies and bioinformatics, and has experience in the field of personalized medicine. The company provides highly reliable tests based on international quality standards, as demonstrated by its CLIA certification, being the first organization in Japan to meet this U.S. quality control standard for clinical laboratories. For more information, please visit www. rikengenesis.jpCONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY FRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.comRIKEN GENESIS CO. LTD.1-2-2 Osaki, Shinagawa-kuTokyo, JAPAN Tel : +81 (03)57596041Email : info2@rikengenesis.jp

