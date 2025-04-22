Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) S.A Inks Licensing Agreement with the Institut Pasteur for HPV RNA-Seq Technology

HPV Transcriptome as a Game-Changing Biomarker for Detection, Genotyping, and Monitoring of HPV-Associated Cervical High-Grade Cytology

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), a diagnostics company, headquartered in Luxembourg, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with the renowned Institut Pasteur for the integration of the innovative HPV RNA-Seq technology into its diagnostic solutions.HPV RNA-Seq is a cutting-edge diagnostic method that enhances the detection and typing of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. This technology not only identifies the presence of HPV but also determines the specific viral strains and assesses the risk of progression to cervical cancer. HPV RNA-Seq demonstrated superior sensitivity compared to traditional DNA-based tests, detecting additional HPV-positive cases and multiple infections that were previously unrecognized ( https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmoldx.2019.04.010 ).Furthermore, HPV RNA-Seq technology is already capable of competing with cytology tests, providing a highly sensitive and precise alternative for HPV monitoring. Its advanced capabilities make it a true game changer, as it has the potential to ultimately replace HPV screening tests altogether. By offering a more reliable method for early detection and risk assessment, this technology revolutionizes current strategies for monitoring HPV patients and significantly enhances patient care.By incorporating HPV RNA-Seq into its product portfolio, ABL aims to provide healthcare professionals with more precise and comprehensive tools for early detection and management of HPV-related conditions. This advancement aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions."We are excited to collaborate with the Institut Pasteur to bring this state-of-the-art technology to clinicians worldwide," said Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL. "This agreement underscores our dedication to advancing molecular diagnostics and improving the accuracy of HPV screening. HPV RNA-Seq is a disruptive innovation that is set to redefine how HPV infections are diagnosed and managed."“We worked for several years to develop the HPV RNA seq technology at the Institut Pasteur, together with Prof. Marc Eloit, inventor of the technology. Support from the Institut Pasteur Innovation Accelerator and guidance from the Technology Transfer and Industrial Partnership Department (DARRI) were decisive in achieving a sufficient TRL and envisaging an industrial transfer. The signature of the license with ABL marks an important milestone in the project. We are convinced that this collaboration will enable us to put this innovation at the service of clinicians and patients, thus contributing to the prevention of cervical cancer”, added Philippe Pérot, co-inventor of the HPV RNA-Seq technology and Expert Research Engineer at the Institut Pasteur.The global market for HPV testing and related disease monitoring is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer and heightened awareness of early detection methods. In 2022, the market was valued at approximately USD 3.90 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, reaching an estimated USD 9.33 billion by 2030. (GrandViewResearch, Report ID: 978-1-68038-895-4).This robust growth underscores the escalating demand for advanced diagnostic tools in HPV detection and genotyping. With the introduction of HPV RNA-Seq, ABL is at the forefront of a transformation in HPV diagnostics, providing a superior alternative to traditional screening methods and paving the way for more effective disease prevention strategies.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ADVANCED BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES (ABL)ABL develops, manufactures and sells in-vitro diagnostic and research use only molecular testing solutions and is the owner of certain assets and intellectual property relating to the manufacturing of molecular PCR assays and is a diagnostic and medical software company with expertise in microbiological assays for clinical applications.ABL Diagnostics (ABLD), ABL’s French affiliate is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors actively on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of microbiology applications.ABOUT INSTITUT PASTEURThe Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status set up by Louis Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally renowned center for biomedical research. In the pursuit of its mission to tackle diseases in France and throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in four main areas: research, public health, training, and development of research applications. The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in infectious diseases, microbiology, and immunology, with research focusing on the biology of living systems. Among its areas of investigation are emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, certain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain connectivity disorders. The Institut Pasteur's outstanding research is facilitated by the development of a technological environment of the highest standard, with core facilities for nanoimaging, computational biology and artificial intelligence. Since its inception, 10 Institut Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.The Institut Pasteur is part of the Pasteur Network a worldwide network of more than 30 members on five continents, united by Pasteurian values, that contribute to global health.Since July 1, 2021, the Institut Pasteur is a research partner organization of Université Paris Cité.CONTACTSABLAdvanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) S.A52-54 Avenue du X Septembre- L2550 LuxembourgLUXEMBOURG Email : contact@ablsa.comINSTITUT PASTEURPress Office of the Institut Pasteur28 rue du Docteur Roux75015 PARISFRANCE Email: presse@pasteur.fr

