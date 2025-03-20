PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta becomes the First Ground Handling Agent in Indonesia awarded with TAPA FSR Level C Certification

TAPA FSR Level C Certification

JAS Airport Services is the first Indonesian ground handler to earn TAPA FSR Level C certification, affirming its commitment to secure, high-quality operations.

INDONESIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAS Airport Services becomes the first Indonesian ground handling agent to be awarded the TAPA Facility Security Requirements (FSR) Standards Certification. This global recognised standard certification affirms PT JAS ' commitment to implement and manage quality and secured standards of operations in their airport ground handling services.PT JAS achieved the TAPA FSR Level C certification for three of its Cargo Warehouse Buildings at Soekarno Hatta International Airport Jakarta, Juanda International Airport Surabaya, and Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Denpasar. PT JAS underwent a rigorous evaluation process, which included a comprehensive audit and review of its operations, documentation, and quality management system. The certification was awarded after the company demonstrated compliance with the TAPA FSR program, which covers a wide range of risk management principles, including customer focus, resilient process approach, and continuous improvement."We would like to congratulate PT JAS on this achievement of excellence," said Tony Lugg, Chairperson of TAPA APAC . "Attaining TAPA FSR certification proves that PT JAS prioritizes the security of their clients’ products and commits to uphold the industry standard of resilience in their supply chain operations.The TAPA FSR is a globally industry recognised and respected standard and certification program designed to provide a robust and effective set of processes and procedures for asset protection, business resilience and sustainability. The implementation of this standard has helped thousands of businesses to ensure safe and secure storage of cargo, protect against cargo theft and reduce losses.“PT JAS embarked on the TAPA program, upskilled their staff, implemented TAPA’s Facility Security Requirements in their warehouse and attained the FSR Certification as its first step. The company plans to upskill more of their workforce through TAPA trainings and certify more warehouses in the near future, demonstrating its continued commitment to providing secure handling and storage services to its clients. We are pleased to welcome PT JAS to join the TAPA APAC member community of over 800 global companies who derive value for their businesses in the Certification program,” said Alvin Lau, Executive Director of TAPA APAC.Today, TAPA Standards are identified as a business enabler, helps companies recognize the serious implications of unmanaged supply chain risks. This certification also demonstrates the company's ability to consistently provide resilient supply chain services that meet regulatory requirements, enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the standard."We are proud to be the first Indonesian ground handling agent to receive the TAPA Certification of FSR Standard Level C, obtaining TAPA certification for our facilities is critical to ensuring the safety and security of our facilities and shipments as this is an increasing concern of our customers," said Irlandie Paul Frederick, Head of Safety and Quality Assurance of PT JAS. "We have always focused on the quality of our services, thus achieving the TAPA FSR certification for our warehouse operations reinforces our commitment to excellence in everything we do. This certification sets us apart from our competitors and provides our customers with the assurance that they will always receive the best service from us. We will continue to work closely with TAPA APAC, provide high-quality and secured airport ground handling services to our clients and improve supply chain resilience.”About PT Jasa Angkasa Semester, TbkJAS Airport Services was established in 1984 and has been providing ground handling services to renowned international carriers for more than 40 years. The company strives to provide customers with the optimal range of quality services, as part of its commitment to the best choice in airport services solutions. The Company understands and believes that the achievement of total customer satisfaction requires continuous improvements to staff competencies, operational productivity, and systems development.Today, JAS Airport Services serves more than 56 international and domestic airlines and many other partners in the air travel, cargo, and hospitality industries, across 9 major airports throughout Indonesia.About TAPA APACThe Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) is the leading global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. Today, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), The Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC), TAPA’s membership is at its highest ever level – and growing month-on-month. The Association’s members include many of the world’s leading manufacturing brands as well as their logistics and transport providers with combined annual sales of over US$900 billion. At Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 800 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.