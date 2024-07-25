GEODIS achieves TAPA TSR 2023 Level 1 Standard for cross-border road freight
SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, announced it has attained the Transported Asset Protection Association Trucking Security Requirements (TAPA TSR) 2023 Level 1 Standard for the GEODIS Road Network fleet covering Singapore and Malaysia. This certification is a first in the international freight forwarding industry for cross-border road freight between Singapore and Malaysia, enhancing GEODIS’ reputation as an industry leader committed to the highest standards of freight security and reliability.
The TSR Level 1 is the highest level of certification granted by TAPA and validates GEODIS' adherence to rigorous standards in the transportation of goods via road, securing customers’ cargo against theft, tampering and evolving threats. This independently audited certification is widely regarded to be the industry-leading security standard and the benchmark that demonstrates a company’s commitment to implementing stringent security measures to mitigate risks.
Launched in 2019, GEODIS Road Network was established to support customers as they diversify their supply chain from dependency on China. With rising US-China trade tensions, the Ukraine conflict, and sustainability considerations, the trend to diversify global manufacturing and sourcing to build resilience into supply chains continues, where Southeast Asia is set to be the biggest beneficiary. ASEAN’s GDP, which was US$3.6 trillion in 2022, according to the 2024 ASEAN Statistical Brief, is projected to reach US$4.5 trillion by 2030.
Over the past 5 years, GEODIS has continually invested in people, processes and technology to embed high security throughout the GEODIS Road Network. With industry-leading security features aided by Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the GEODIS Road Network offers time-definite departures and arrivals and enables multi-modal transportation options through connectivity with key air hubs and sea ports around the region to meet customers’ unique delivery requirements.
Tony Lugg, Chairman of TAPA APAC, commented, “At TAPA APAC, we recognize the effort and investment required to achieve these certifications. GEODIS' accomplishment not only enhances their own operational capabilities but also contributes to raising the industry standards for supply chain security in the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration to further strengthen supply chain resilience and security in the industry. Congratulations once again to GEODIS on this achievement."
Onno Boots, Regional President & CEO, GEODIS APAC & Middle East, said, “We are immensely proud to be the first in our industry to achieve the TAPA TSR 2023 Level 1 Standard in Southeast Asia. Our hub-and-spoke road network offers our customers unparalleled flexibility while addressing priorities of cost-efficiency, speed, sustainability and security. Road freight is increasingly favored by our customers for transporting both low-value and high-value goods within the region. We maintain an unwavering commitment to security and adhere to the highest industry standards to safeguard our customers’ shipments.”
About TAPA APAC
The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) is the leading global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. In Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 750 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region. TAPA certifications like Facility Security Requirements (FSR) and Trucking Security Requirements (TSR) serve as indicators of a company's dedication to enforcing rigorous security protocols to mitigate risks efficiently.
