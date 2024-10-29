Ingram Micro Celebrates SCRS Awards’ Win for Supply Chain Buyer Technology Excellence by TAPA APAC

From left to right: Mr. Madu Lokan (Executive Director of TAPA APAC), Mr. Tony Lugg (Chairperson of TAPA APAC), Mr. Mohamed Rafiq (Senior Operations Manager Singapore of Ingram Micro), Mr. Khalid Ghazali (Senior Operations Manager ASEAN & HK of Ingram Mic

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology and supply chain solutions, has been awarded the Supply Chain Buyer Technology Excellence Award at the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific ( TAPA APAC ) Supply Chain Resilience and Sustainability (SCRS) Awards 2024.The prestigious award was presented at Ingram Micro’s Singapore office on September 9 by TAPA APAC Chairperson, Mr. Tony Lugg, and Executive Director, Mr. Madu Lokan, to Mr. Luis Lourenco, Senior Vice President, Chief Country Executive ASEAN & HK at Ingram Micro, Ms. Eunice Lau, Executive Managing Director Singapore at Ingram Micro; Mr. Khalid Ghazali, Senior Operations Manager ASEAN & HK at Ingram Micro; and Mr. Mohamed Rafiq, Senior Operations Manager Singapore at Ingram Micro,.TAPA is the leading global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. In Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 750 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region that comply to TAPA’s global security standards. SCRS Awards is the annual trademark awards ceremony that recognizes companies and professionals for excellence in supply chain resilience and sustainability.Ingram Micro is one of the world’s largest technology companies, connecting nearly 90 percent of the global population with its technology solutions. Partnering with technology manufacturers and cloud providers, Ingram Micro brings products to market through its AI-powered digital experience platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage. The company also offers a broad range of technology solutions and programs designed to support the technology sales channel. Ingram Micro has been a proud member of TAPA APAC since 2009.The Supply Chain Buyer Technology Excellence Award acknowledges Ingram Micro’s innovative approach to integrating cutting-edge technology with TAPA Standards' security requirements. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing supply chain operations through advanced security measures and technological advancements.Achieving this award reflects Ingram Micro’s proactive efforts in implementing high-level security protocols and smart monitoring solutions. With four TAPA Facility Security Requirements (FSR) Level A Certifications, Ingram Micro has demonstrated its adherence to the highest standards of security, ensuring robust protection and operational efficiency across its supply chain. TAPA FSR Level A certification is globally recognized as the industry-leading security standard and benchmark that showcase a company’s commitment to risk management.“This award is a testament to Ingram Micro’s exceptional dedication to advancing supply chain security through technological innovation,” said Mr. Tony Lugg, Chairperson of TAPA APAC. “Their commitment to achieving high-level certifications and investing in employee training sets a new benchmark for industry excellence. We are proud to recognize their outstanding efforts in driving transformative progress in the supply chain sector.”"We are deeply honored to receive the Supply Chain Buyer Technology Excellence Award, which underscores our dedication to leveraging innovative technology and adhering to the highest security standards, such as TAPA's Facility Security Requirements,” said Ms. Eunice Lau ; Executive Managing Director, Singapore. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our teams in implementing advanced security protocols and smart monitoring solutions. With four TAPA FSR Level A Certifications, we remain committed to safeguarding our supply chain and delivering operational excellence for our partners and customers worldwide."Ingram Micro’s SCRS award achievement strengthens its role as a visionary leader in the technology and supply chain industries. The company’s ongoing commitment to technology and workforce development reflects its focus on innovation, resilience and sustainability. Ingram Micro’s recognition by TAPA APAC aims to inspire the industry and foster positive change through resilient and sustainable practices, reinforcing TAPA APAC’s vision of a more resilient and secure global supply chain.For more information about TAPA APAC and TAPA Standards, please contact info@tapa-apac.org or visit www.tapa-apac.org

