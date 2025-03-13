Groq AI Models & Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet Are Now Live on Lyzr

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI has announced the integration of Groq’s Llama and Mistral AI models into Lyzr AI Agent Studio , expanding its offerings for enterprise developers building low-latency agentic systems. Enterprise developers working on real-time AI-driven applications have consistently sought higher-speed inference capabilities. Addressing this demand, Lyzr AI now supports Groq, a leading provider of ultra-fast AI inference, enabling businesses to build and deploy AI agents with significantly reduced response times.High-Speed AI Inference with Groq. Lyzr AI Agent Studio now offers access to Groq’s LLMs, including Llama 3.3 Versatile, Llama 3.1 Instant, and Mixtral-8x7b, allowing developers to build high-speed AI solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Groq’s inference engine is known for delivering industry-leading performance, achieving latency as low as a few milliseconds, making it one of the fastest solutions for AI workload.It can be accessed with Deepseek models like deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b and deepseek-r1-distill-llama-70b-specdec available.With a deterministic architecture and a scalable AI inference pipeline, Groq enables real-time processing for applications where speed is critical.This integration has already been implemented in enterprise use cases. A large insurance firm has deployed a multi-agent system powered by Llama on Groq, combined with ElevenLabs voice technology, to enhance real-time partner underwriting support.The system facilitates rapid underwriting decisions with real-time voice interactions, improving efficiency and customer experience.In another application, a banking institution has leveraged Llama on Groq within a multi-agent system to conduct real-time anti-money laundering (AML) checks. By cross-referencing various credit reporting systems, the solution improves the efficiency and accuracy of customer onboarding processes, reducing verification times significantly.Expanding AI Model Availability with Claude 3.7 SonnetBeyond high-speed inference with Groq, Lyzr AI continues to expand its model offerings to meet diverse enterprise needs. Anthropic’s latest model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, is now live on Lyzr AI—the agent infrastructure platform for enterprises.Models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI are also available on Lyzr Agent Studio, ready for enterprise developers to build with.Known for its improved reasoning, faster response times, and enhanced contextual understanding, Claude 3.7 Sonnet enables businesses to build more intelligent and efficient AI agents.With Groq now available on Lyzr AI Agent Studio, developers can access advanced AI inference capabilities to enhance the speed and efficiency of their AI-driven solutions.The demand for high-speed inference in AI agentic systems continues to grow, and this integration provides enterprises with the ability to develop and deploy real-time AI applications without compromising performance.Lyzr AI Agent Studio remains focused on delivering the best-in-class solutions for enterprise AI development. Businesses looking to incorporate high-speed AI inference into their applications can now build with Groq on Lyzr AI Agent Studio.For more information: Book a demo About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration.Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include NTT Data, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture, Dairyland Power, and Marubeni. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr has raised a total funding of $100K over 2 rounds.Lyzr is headquartered in New York, with locations in San Francisco and Bangalore.

