Lyzr Secures Spot in NVIDIA Inception Program to Enhance Enterprise AI Solutions

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI, a leading low-code agent infrastructure platform, has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program an initiative designed to support technology startups innovating in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and data science.Accelerating Safe and Scalable AI Agent DeploymentThe NVIDIA Inception Program provides startups with access to technical resources, training, and preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software. Inception members also benefit from opportunities to connect with venture capital firms and industry experts, enabling faster development and broader market reach. Through the Inception Program, NVIDIA supports startups in adopting its GPU infrastructure by offering access to resources, training, and early-stage models, accelerating AI adoption while driving usage of its GPU clusters.The program is available at no cost and supports startups across various stages of growth. Lyzr enables organizations to build, test, and deploy AI agents that automate tasks across industries such as banking, Insurance, Financial services and healthcare. The Lyzr platform is built for both technical and non-technical teams, offering a no-code interface alongside advanced configuration options. Lyzr helps enterprises move from experimentation to deployment by addressing key challenges like model reliability, traceability, and safe usage, making it easier to build agents that are not only functional but ready for real-world business operations.As enterprises increasingly seek to implement AI-driven workflows, Lyzr's inclusion in the NVIDIA Inception Program strengthens its ability to meet growing demand. The program will support Lyzr’s focus on optimizing agent performance for environments that require low-latency responses and efficient compute utilization. The platform is currently expanding capabilities to support multi-modal agents that combine voice, text, and visual input, enabling more natural, responsive, and task-specific interactions across enterprise use cases.The NVIDIA Inception Program supports thousands of startups worldwide. It helps early and growth-stage companies overcome common challenges in AI adoption through curated support, visibility, and collaboration opportunities. Lyzr’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to Safe and Responsible AI development at scale. Through this collaboration, Lyzr will work closely with the NVIDIA Inception team to bring its library of pre-built enterprise AI agents to a broader ecosystem, making it easier for startups and enterprises to adopt ready-to-deploy AI solutions. To know more, book a demo.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr has raised a total funding of $2.9M over 2 rounds.

