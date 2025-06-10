Lyzr Launches Agent Studio on AWS Marketplace to Accelerate Enterprise AI Agent Adoption

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , a platform for enterprise AI agent development and management, today announced the launch of Lyzr Agent Studio on AWS Marketplace , available exclusively through private offers.This strategic release strengthens Lyzr’s ongoing collaboration with AWS and expands its enterprise reach through AWS Marketplace. By leveraging private offers, Lyzr is better positioned to support enterprise adoption of AI agents with greater flexibility, co-sell alignment, and direct procurement pathways.By offering private listings through AWS Marketplace, Lyzr enables enterprise customers to access AI agent capabilities in a way that aligns with complex procurement processes, compliance requirements, and operational needs. The private offer model allows for tailored pricing, deployment terms, and co-sell support in coordination with AWS field teams. It also facilitates a direct procurement path for enterprise buyers seeking trusted, secure AI infrastructure.Lyzr Agent Studio is a full-stack platform built to support every stage of the AI agent lifecycle, from development and deployment to monitoring and governance. The platform is designed to work across functional domains including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance, and Customer Support. With support for no-code, low-code, and full-code workflows, Lyzr enables a wide range of users, from technical developers to business teams, to create and manage intelligent agents according to their specific use cases.Lyzr’s deep integration with Amazon Bedrock enhances its scalability and performance. Amazon Bedrock is AWS’s fully managed service that provides access to foundational models from leading providers. Through this integration, Lyzr supports efficient and cost-effective agent deployment using models such as the Amazon Nova series. This ensures that customers can build agents on high-performing and customizable model infrastructure while maintaining compatibility with other AWS-native services.Enterprise AI Agent Deployment with Compliance and ScaleLyzr Agent Studio is equipped with features built specifically for enterprise environments. These include role-based access control, audit-ready activity logs, and security controls aligned with corporate governance standards. Organizations can orchestrate teams of agents working together, each with defined roles, permissions, and responsibilities, to accomplish complex goals in a collaborative and controlled manner. Customers using Lyzr gain access to co-design and implementation services that help accelerate the development of use-case-specific agents. Lyzr’s Organizational General Intelligence capabilities enable AI agents to inherit and apply institutional knowledge, improving performance over time.The platform supports governance features such as agent entitlements, usage monitoring, and protocol enforcement, ensuring alignment with business policies and oversight requirements. In addition to these core capabilities, the platform includes rapid integration services with a 48-hour SLA, allowing enterprises to connect agents to their existing systems quickly.Lyzr supports unlimited agent creation and end-user access, removing barriers to scaling intelligence across departments. Its open model architecture gives enterprises the flexibility to integrate with popular AI models or use custom fine-tuned models, depending on their data needs and infrastructure preferences. The growing demand for enterprise-grade AI agent platforms underscores the relevance of Lyzr’s offering for large-scale, secure, and intelligent automation.. Lyzr’s inclusion reflects its maturity in delivering safe, scalable, and operational AI that adapts to real-world business constraints.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr has raised a total funding of $2.9M over 2 rounds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.