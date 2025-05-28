Lyzr's Agent Architect Cohort receives 3100+ in <24 hours applications, opening up access to all

NEW JERSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr announced that its “Agent Architect” program is now open to all registrants, following a surge of over 3,100 applications in less than a week. The program equips professionals with the ability to design, build, and manage AI agents using Lyzr’s no-code platform, addressing the growing enterprise demand for agent-driven automation.Analysts estimate that 90% of enterprises will deploy AI agents by 2026. Yet, many organizations still face a critical challenge: the people who understand business operations typically aren’t the ones building AI agents, and those who can build agents often lack operational insight. This disconnect has slowed practical adoption of agent-based systems within enterprises.Lyzr developed the Agent Architect program to solve this problem by creating a new type of practitioner - someone who can translate business processes into AI agent workflows without writing code. These participants are expected to play a key role in deploying AI safely and effectively across business units.Initially, the program was intended for the top 1% from over 2,000 early applications. However, a follow-up announcement on social media drew more than 1,300 comments in a matter of hours, pushing total registration to over 3,100+. As a result, access has now been extended to everyone who signed up.Notably, new role designations such as GTM Engineer, Gen AI Associate, and Agent Architect are gaining traction—reflecting an emerging trend in how organizations are structuring their AI-focused teams.The first live session of the program will take place on Monday, May 26, at 8:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM ET. Live attendance will be limited to 1,000 participants due to Zoom capacity restrictions, but all confirmed registrants will receive a recording of the session. Participants will also receive a detailed presentation deck, practical reference materials, and recorded session.The five-day live cohort will run on Zoom and cover everything from agent fundamentals to full-stack deployment, prompt engineering, orchestration methods, and responsible AI practices. Participants will build and launch real agent workflows by the end of the program. Join the Circle community to connect, ask questions, and keep building beyond the sessions.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr has raised a total funding of $2.9M over 2 rounds.

