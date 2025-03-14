Freen OÜ Launches New 15kW Horizontal Axis Small Wind Turbine

Freen-H15 horizontal axis small wind turbine Freen-H15 horizontal axis small wind turbine

New Freen 15kW horizontal axis wind turbine is now available for order, with a lead time of 12 weeks.

IDA-VIRU, ESTONIA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, a leader in small wind turbine solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of its first horizontal axis small wind turbine. This new addition complements the company’s existing flagship models, the Freen-20 and Freen-6, both vertical axis wind turbines known for their durability, low noise, and urban-friendly design.Recognizing the diverse needs of customers, Freen OÜ now introduces a horizontal axis option for those who seek higher efficiency and can accommodate taller installations. This small wind turbine is designed to maximize energy output, making it ideal for locations where wind conditions favor traditional horizontal designs.“This is a huge step towards our vision of making wind energy accessible in places where it was previously not viable,” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen OÜ. “By offering both vertical and horizontal axis solutions, we ensure that more customers can benefit from sustainable and reliable wind power.”Key Specifications of the New Freen-H15 Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine - Rated Power: 15 kW- Rotor Diameter: 11 meters- Tower Height: 18 meters- Generator: asynchronous with direct grid connection- Efficiency: 28,6 MWh annual energy production at 5 m/s average wind speedThe horizontal axis wind turbine is now available for order, with a lead time of 12 weeks. For more information, visit Freen website The new wind turbine is engineered for optimal energy conversion, easy installation, and long-term reliability. With this latest innovation, Freen OÜ continues its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and communities with clean energy.About Freen OÜFreen OÜ is an Estonian-based manufacturer specializing in full-cycle metal manufacturing and renewable energy solutions . The company is dedicated to producing high-quality, small wind turbines for industrial and off-grid applications, helping customers achieve energy independence through innovative wind power technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.