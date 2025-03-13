SENIOR INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGING WITH THE AUDIENCE AT MMEC 2024 MINISTERS FROM BOTSWANA, ESWATINI,MALAWI, TANZANIA CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE MMEC 2024 AWARDS

The Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference (MMEC) is set to return for its 11th edition from 7-8 May 2025 at the International Conference Centre in Maputo.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MMEC 2025: Investing in a New Era - Transforming Mozambique ’s Natural Resources to Spur Industrialisation and Regional Integration.The Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference (MMEC) is set to return for its 11th edition from 7-8 May 2025 at the prestigious Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Maputo. As the country’s longest-running mining and energy industry event, MMEC is the premier business platform for local, regional, and international stakeholders, including government officials and senior representatives from the extractive and power generation industries.This year's event will be held under the theme “Investing in a New Era: Transforming Mozambique’s Natural Resources to Spur Industrialisation and Regional Integration.”MMEC 2025 offers a prime opportunity to engage with the newly elected government on its plans and vision, access specific industry and project opportunities within Mozambique’s natural resources sector and foster strategic business partnerships and investment deals with key decision-makers. Organised by AME Moçambique and AME Trade in collaboration with Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and supported by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME), MMEC is a not-to-be-missed event for industry players.The successful 10th edition of MMEC in 2024, officially inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Mozambique, emphasised the event’s role as a unique convergence of key decision-makers in the mining and energy sectors. The previous event hosted high-profile guests, including regional industry captains and ministers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania, and the Secretaries General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The Governors of Mozambique’s resource-rich provinces of Cabo Delgado, Inhambane, and Tete were also in attendance, underscoring the event’s importance. MMEC 2024 attracted over 600 delegates from 25 countries, solidifying its position as one of the largest and most influential industry gatherings nationally, regionally, and globally.Mozambique continues to be a vital regional energy hub and an emerging player in the global energy market, with abundant natural gas and mineral resources. Its upstream industry remains an international investment hotspot, attracting major global companies. The country leads in renewable energy development and holds vast prospects in its growing mining sector, particularly in critical minerals. These opportunities position Mozambique as an attractive destination for international investment with substantial potential for industrial development. Mozambique’s progress is transforming the nation and driving sustainable regional integration and development.The 11th edition of MMEC has the support of key industry stakeholders as institutional partners including the Chamber of Mines Mozambique (CMM), AmCham Mozambique and the Mining Geological Association of Mozambique (AGMM). Proudly supported over the years by industry leading companies including ROMPCO, the top regional gas pipeline infrastructure company confirmed as a Gold Sponsor for 2025,Mozambique LNG & TotalEnergies as Silver Sponsor with others expected to follow soon.MMEC 2025 promises an exciting line-up of international and local expert speakers, who will share insights on strategies to grow Mozambique’s natural gas exports, expand domestic markets, and create a regional gas economy. Discussions will cover a range of key topics, including optimising investment across the mining value chain from exploration to beneficiation, expanding sustainable energy access, and powering industrialisation. Other focal points will include innovative partnerships to scale up financing for mining and energy, developing industrial parks and infrastructure corridors, and leveraging sustainable local content for in-country value addition, employment, and value chain optimisation.The prestigious MMEC Mining and Energy Awards will make a highly anticipated return for the 2025 edition following last year's success. The coveted awards recognise achievements from local and international companies involved in Mozambique’s mining and energy sectors, rewarding those that have played a defining role in moving the industries forward. Award categories include Innovation, Mining and Energy Companies of the Year, Women in Mining and Energy as well as the CSR Project of the Year.MMEC 2025 will once again bring together Mozambique’s national leadership at the highest levels, offering the more than 600 expected participants a unique opportunity to learn about the latest vision and policy commitments driving the country's development through the effective utilisation of its natural resources. Attendees can look forward to expanding their business networks, gaining detailed insights into current and emerging local as well regional commercial opportunities, and avenues for forming new trade and investment partnerships.For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit https://mmec-moz.com About AME Trade Ltd:We are a successful independent pan African company empowering trade development and investments through the organization of sector, country and regional specific conferences and trade events, along with complimentary valuable business intelligence reports, capacity building training programs and digital connect marketing services. Our knowledge and experience of organizing events in developing countries is second to none. We possess more than 20 years of working experience in over 30 African countries. We understand and respect the individual needs of our partners in each one. The aim of our events, reports, trainings, and webinars is to educate, innovate, and enable you to consolidate your footprint and break new ground in Africa’s promising markets.For more informationContact AME Trade: AME Trade Ltd,Office 403 4th Floor, Hamilton House,Mabledon Place, London, WC1H9BBMMEC@ametrade.org

