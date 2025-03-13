2024 Outstanding Probation Supervisor Award

Awarded to: Lindsay McGraw, Probation Supervisor District #4A Probation

McGraw excels in her role, demonstrating outstanding patience and understanding as she trains and guides emerging probation officers. She builds solid relationships with her trainees, listening and providing honest and direct feedback regularly.

McGraw’s patient and skillful guidance enables her trainees to grow and learn, through compassion and support. In the words of Assistant Probation Officer Erica Narducci, “The people who we work with have such an impact on how we perform our job and without Lindsay I am not sure if I would have adjusted as well as I did.”

The Bob Keller Memorial Award recognizes exceptional performance by a probation supervisor. Recipients exhibit exemplary leadership, effective guidance of change, achievement of sustainable results, or strength in coaching and mentoring.