Tackle Screen Time Battles with "Screen Time Standoff," Available Now!

Screen Time Standoff is here!

Clayton Cranford's Screen Time Standoff helps parents set screen time limits, reduce conflicts, and build healthy digital habits for a balanced family life.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parenting in the digital age just got a little easier! Clayton Cranford, a digital safety expert and founder of Cyber Safety Cop , is proud to announce the launch of his highly anticipated book, Screen Time Standoff , now available in paperback, eBook, and Audible formats on the Cyber Safety Cop website.This easy-to-follow guide empowers parents to tackle screen time challenges head-on, build healthier digital habits, and foster stronger family connections. From setting boundaries to reducing the stress of technology, Screen Time Standoff offers practical, real-world strategies that work for families of all shapes and sizes.What’s Inside the Book?* Simple Strategies – Learn how to set screen time limits without endless arguments.* Step-by-Step Guidance – Clear, actionable tips for balancing technology use with family time.* Real-Life Solutions – Tried-and-true ideas for busy families to create harmony around screens.To help families get started, Screen Time Standoff is available at an exclusive 10% launch discount through the end of April. Use the code STS_PR10 at checkout to apply the discount. Parents can grab their copy in paperback, eBook, or Audible format by visiting their website.About Clayton Cranford and Cyber Safety CopClayton Cranford is a digital safety expert and the founder of Cyber Safety Cop, an organization that helps families and schools stay safe online. Through workshops, resources, and expert advice, Clayton has helped thousands of parents create healthier relationships with technology for their kids.With over 10 years of experience, Clayton understands the challenges parents face in the digital world and is here to provide tools that make life easier.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.