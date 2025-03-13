Alpha Ladder Group's MVGX Leads Sustainability and Decarbonisation at World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025

Mr. Mark Chay (R), Co-Chair of the World Aquatics Championships Organising Committee, presents an official plaque of acknowledgement to Mr. Gabriel Wong (L), Executive Director and Co-Founder of MVGX. Source: MVGX From left: Saurabh Mangla (Founder, ipse ipsa ipsum), Mark Chay (Co-Chair, World Aquatics Championships OC), Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, Victor Bay (CEO, PAP Community Foundation), and Gabriel Wong (Co-Founder, MVGX) at PCF Sparkletots, Marsiling, on March 12 Driving Sustainability at WCH 2025: MVGX’s Gabriel Wong Highlights Data-Driven Decarbonisation Group photo: WCH Organising Committee, PAP Foundation, MVGX Plantable Pencils distributed by MVGX to students

Alpha Ladder Group's MVGX named the Official Sustainability Solutions Partner of the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 (WCH 2025)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Ladder Group’s MVGX Leads Sustainability and Decarbonisation Efforts at the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025

MVGX Tech Pte Ltd (MVGX), a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group and a leader in sustainability solutions, has been named the Official Sustainability Solutions Partner of the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 (WCH 2025). Announced during a press conference yesterday, this partnership marks a major milestone in the championship’s commitment to integrating sustainability at every level of event planning and execution. MVGX will deploy advanced digital solutions, carbon tracking systems, and data-driven governance to enhance accountability and transparency, setting a new benchmark for sustainable sports event management.

As one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in Singapore, WCH 2025 presents a unique opportunity to set new industry benchmarks for sustainable event management. MVGX will provide a comprehensive suite of carbon reporting tools, sustainability frameworks, and stakeholder engagement initiatives to ensure that sustainability is deeply embedded in every aspect of the championships.

"Hosting a world-class sporting event comes with immense operational complexity, and sustainability must be embedded into every layer of planning and execution," said Lily Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MVGX. "At MVGX, we leverage cutting-edge digital tools to help organisers and stakeholders measure, manage, and mitigate their carbon footprints through transparency and accountability." Through this partnership, we aim to set a new standard for sustainability in international sporting events, demonstrating how technology-driven solutions can create real, measurable impact."

Technology-Driven Sustainability for a Greener Championship

MVGX’s sustainability solutions will include:

● The GHG Scope 1 and 2 Reporting System enables vendors and sponsors to measure and track their direct emissions related to the event.

● The Decarbonisation Rating System provides sustainability performance assessments and incentivises vendors and sponsors to prioritise carbon-conscious operations.

● Scope 3 Dashboard, allowing the Organising Committee to monitor indirect emissions, with sub-accounts for vendors and sponsors to input and track their data.

● Carbon Diary, an interactive attendee engagement tool designed for real-time tracking of personal carbon footprints, with plans to integrate it into the event’s official mobile app.

Beyond emissions tracking, MVGX will facilitate voluntary carbon offsets in alignment with internationally recognised sustainability frameworks. The company will also support the event’s organising committee in meeting WCH 2025’s sustainability strategy, implementation plan, carbon management plan, and governance framework to ensure rigorous adherence to sustainability goals.

Building a Lasting Sustainability Legacy

MVGX’s involvement extends beyond data and technology; it is deeply committed to education and community engagement. To ensure that sustainability principles become ingrained in event operations, MVGX will conduct:

● Pre-event training sessions for vendors, sponsors, and stakeholders to ensure effective adoption of sustainability tools and best practices.

● Certification under the MVGX Academy for event volunteers, equipping them with sustainability knowledge and credentials.

● Sustainability awareness campaigns to engage local communities and inspire long-term climate-conscious behaviours.

"Sustainability is not just about meeting targets, it’s about building a legacy of accountability and education that extends beyond the event itself," said Gabriel Wong, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MVGX. "The World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025 presents an opportunity to engage vendors, sponsors, and attendees in a meaningful sustainability journey. By empowering them with the necessary knowledge and tools, we are mitigating the event's carbon footprint and paving the way for a future where sustainability becomes a fundamental aspect of large-scale event management.”

KK Pan, Co-Chairman, MVGX said, “The World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025 presents an opportunity to demonstrate that integrating sustainability principles from the outset enhances both operational resilience and long-term impact. At MVGX, we see environmental responsibility not as a constraint but as a driver of innovation, efficiency and value creation. This sponsorship sets a new benchmark, proving that large-scale sporting events can be both high-performing and environmentally responsible, while inspiring broader adoption of sustainable practices across all echelons of society. The insights gained will define and set the global standards for all major events for decades to come.”

As part of its youth outreach efforts, MVGX will distribute biodegradable plantable pencils to students, turning an everyday tool into a hands-on sustainability lesson. By using and planting them, students will witness firsthand the impact of small, sustainable actions, reinforcing a more profound understanding of environmental responsibility.

MVGX’s project management and consultancy services will extend from the pre-event planning stages to the submission of the post-event sustainability report, ensuring full compliance with sustainability deliverables. These reports will be developed in accordance with GRI-based reporting standards, maintaining transparency and accountability while ensuring operational viability.

A New Era for MVGX as Part of Alpha Ladder Group

This partnership also comes at a transformative time for MVGX, following the rebranding of its parent company to Alpha Ladder Group in March 2025. The rebranding represents a strengthened commitment to bridging the gap between vision and execution, technology and real-world applications, and ambition and achievement.

Alpha Ladder Group remains focused on sustainable investments, digital financial infrastructure, and wealth innovation, leveraging blockchain, AI, and digital technologies to drive measurable impact across industries. This same vision now shapes MVGX’s sustainability efforts, ensuring that technology-driven solutions lead to tangible environmental outcomes at major global events like WCH 2025.

Through this partnership, MVGX is setting a new benchmark for sustainability in global sporting events, leveraging data-driven insights, structured sustainability governance, and advanced digital tools to ensure a low-carbon, responsible, and forward-thinking sporting event for future generations.

-END-



About MVGX

MVGX, a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a pioneer in sustainability compliance solutions across seven key markets in Asia-Pacific, with a growing presence. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), regulatory compliance reporting, decarbonisation trading, carbon credit advisory and trading, capacity building, and access to green finance.

Leveraging proprietary AI inference models and the region’s most extensive emissions factor database, MVGX streamlines sustainability compliance, making it simpler, scalable, and seamless. Our plug and play solutions enable businesses to lower the cost of regulatory compliance while unlocking capital —whether by securing green finance or monetising carbon credits.

Discover how MVGX is shaping the future of sustainability compliance at www.mvgx.com.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Darren Beck - d.beck@theconsciousclan.com

Gwyneth Yang - g.yang@theconsciousclan.com

Douglas Chew - d.chew@theconsciousclan.com

Channel News Asia - World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.