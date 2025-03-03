BCW Group Welcomes Former Accenture Web3 APAC Lead as Head of Web3 Infrastructure Solutions

Brett Hornung joins BCW Group as Head of Web3 Solutions

HONG KONG, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCW Group, an enterprise web3 infrastructure and payments solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Brett Hornung as its new Head of Web3 Solutions.

Brett joins BCW Group from Accenture, where he honed his expertise in blockchain infrastructure services, a critical component of BCW’s work in the Web3 space. His deep understanding of the technical intricacies of blockchain networks, coupled with his strategic vision for web3 adoption, positions him perfectly to join BCW Group's efforts in this rapidly evolving space. His experience at Accenture provided him with a strong foundation in developing and implementing complex technology solutions for large-scale enterprises.

"I am thrilled to join BCW Group and lead the web3 solutions team. I believe BCW is uniquely positioned to help a wide spectrum of organizations unlock the transformative potential of web3. I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowledge in the blockchain space both internally at BCW and externally for BCW’s partners!” - Brett Hornung, Head of Web3 Solutions at BCW Group.

Brett’s experience varies across the blockchain space, having worked in financial services, telecommunications, retail, consumer goods, and media & entertainment. He brings a synergetic mix of industry experience and blockchain technology expertise that will be valuable to the team at BCW.

Brett is passionate about web3 and blockchain, having worked in the space for over 7-and-a-half years. He has spoken at conferences like Hong Kong FinTech Week, appeared on podcasts, written over 100 web3 blog posts, and has actively demonstrated his expertise through blockchain certifications over the years.

At BCW Group, Brett will be responsible for growing and expanding the web3 infrastructure solutions business as well as developing key industry relationships and partnerships in this space. Covering topics like node services, validation, institutional staking, sequencers, provers, and AI, Brett will be instrumental to the growth of BCW’s web3 offerings.

About BCW Group

BCW Group is an enterprise solutions firm & venture studio dedicated to building cloud, Web3 & AI infrastructure that connects and interacts with the on-demand digital universe.

Our business lines include infrastructure service technologies, products, enterprise solutioning and ventures. We have launched products in the areas of DLT interoperability (hashport & BCW DVN on LayerZero), API’s and infrastructure tools (Arkhia), and DLT naming service (HNS).

Learn more about BCW Group at bcw.group or follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

