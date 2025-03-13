JF DOMINIC WINS BIG AT GLOBAL SPIRITS COMPETITIONS

A moment of pride and achievement! Mr. Ang Kim Sing (right), Founder of JF Dominic, is honoured with the Malaysia Book of Records recognition for securing the Most Number of International Awards Won by a Local Liquor Manufacturer in a Year—a testament to A stunning showcase of craftsmanship and tradition—presenting the full JF Dominic Whisky collection, meticulously designed to embody excellence and innovation. From the Classic Series to the Signature Series and Imported Series, each bottle tells a unique

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JF Dominic, a proudly Malaysian spirits brand, has been making waves in the global spirits industry with its dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation. Established with the vision of creating world-class spirits, JF Dominic blends traditional techniques with modern expertise, utilizing the pristine waters of Ipoh to craft its award-winning whisky. Since 2021, the brand has steadily gained international recognition, securing multiple awards that place Malaysia firmly on the world stage of premium spirits.At the International Spirits Challenge (ISC), International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), and San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) 2024, JF Dominic achieved significant wins, marking a milestone not only for the brand but also for Malaysia’s growing prominence in the global spirits industry.The brand’s success at the New York World Spirits Competition (NYWSC) further highlights its international acclaim. Recognized as one of the most prestigious competitions for distillers, wineries, and small-batch producers, NYWSC provides winners with exceptional credibility under the leadership of Executive Director Anthony Dias Blue, a renowned figure in the wine and spirits industry. In 2021, JF Dominic entered 11 products and secured 10 awards, including Silver medals for refinement and complexity and Bronze medals for well-crafted, commercially strong spirits.Since its introduction in 2000, San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world, providing a universal benchmark of spirits excellence. Judged by top industry experts, it offers winners extensive exposure to decision-makers and consumers. In 2024, JF Dominic proudly secured seven Silver awards for its Mizunara Oak Finish, Peated, and Signature Release whiskies, along with JFD Gin, Rum, Vodka, and Bar 1933 Peated.The London-based International Spirits Challenge (ISC) is among the top competitions for judging spirits, now in its 29th year, attracting over 1,300 entries from more than 65 countries. The competition maintains a rigorous and independent judging process, serving as an industry benchmark for quality and excellence. In the World Whisky category, JF Dominic earned two Gold medals for its Mizunara Oak Finish and Peated whiskies, while the Signature Release whisky received a Silver medal.Founded in 1969, the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) is one of the most prestigious global spirits competitions, receiving entries from over 90 countries annually. Judged by a panel of 250 industry specialists through blind tastings, the competition is a highly regarded industry authority. In IWSC 2024, JF Dominic earned a Silver award for JFD Vodka and JF Dominic Peated Whisky, while its Rum, Tequila, Signature Release, and Mizunara Oak Finish whiskies were awarded Bronze medals, further solidifying its standing in the global spirits market.A Vision for 2025 and BeyondBuilding on its recent successes, JF Dominic has ambitious plans for the coming year, including strategic expansions, new product launches, and targeted market growth. The company aims to strengthen its global footprint through key initiatives such as:• New Market Launches: JF Dominic will launch in Taiwan in April 2025, followed by a progressive expansion into Indonesia in the third quarter of the year.• Expanding Production & Distribution: JF Dominic is fully equipped to meet market demand for production and distribution. While the company is ready to supply existing markets, it also welcomes inquiries from distributors interested in carrying its products.• Sales Growth & Market Objectives: The company is focusing on traditional and modern on-trade channels, key accounts (retail and hypermarkets), and online stores to drive sales and expand its market reach.• Export Success: With strong demand in key markets, JF Dominic is expanding its distribution network across China, collaborating with both existing and new distributors to strengthen its presence across the region.Founder Ang Kim Sing reflected on the brand’s journey, stating, “JF Dominic was born out of a passion for crafting spirits that reflect Malaysia’s rich heritage. Using the pristine waters of Ipoh, we have spent decades perfecting our blends to achieve the highest quality, and today, we see the world recognizing our efforts.”He further emphasized the brand’s commitment to growth, saying, “Winning at international competitions reaffirms our belief that Malaysia has a place on the global spirits map. As we expand into new markets and strengthen our distribution networks, our focus remains on delivering exceptional spirits while staying true to our roots.”With a vision to position Malaysia as a global contender in the premium spirits sector, JF Dominic is poised to make even greater strides in 2025 and beyond.Whisky enthusiasts can purchase JF Dominic products at Deyine Shop, the official JF Dominic Concept Store in Malaysia and on their Shopee store. Additionally, JF Dominic is available at Lotus's, Jaya Grocer, Giant and NSK Grocer. For more information, please visit: https://www.jfdominicwhisky.com/

