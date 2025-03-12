MPD Arrests Northwest Shooting Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect shot in the direction of a moving vehicle, striking an adult female inside the vehicle. A second woman inside the vehicle was injured by broken glass. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Seventh District officers stopped a suspect in possession of a controlled substance around Southern Avenue and South Capitol Street, Southeast. Officers discovered the suspect had multiple outstanding warrants. 28-year-old Marquis Carter of Southeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Felony, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Carter was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon for the shooting that occurred on July 25, 2024.
CCN: 24113750
