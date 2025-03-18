Aesthetic Record Announces Game-Changing Integration with RepeatMD to Streamline Membership & Rewards

Aesthetic Record & RepeatMD Announce a Strategic Integration

New integration combines RepeatMD's branded mobile app, membership and rewards platform with Aesthetic Record's leading EMR & Practice Management software.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, the industry-leading EMR and practice management solution for aesthetic clinics, is excited to announce a strategic integration with RepeatMD, the premier membership and rewards platform designed for aesthetic practices. This partnership revolutionizes how clinics track, redeem, and optimize patient memberships, pre-purchases, and rewards—all seamlessly within Aesthetic Record’s Point-of-Sale (POS) and Patient Wallet.

Solving Long-Standing Challenges in Membership & Rewards Management

For years, aesthetic practices have struggled with manual tracking, disconnected workflows, and lost revenue due to fragmented membership and rewards systems. Without direct integration between their EMR and financial operations, clinics often face:

- Inaccurate redemptions leading to revenue leakage

- Disjointed patient experiences when benefits aren’t properly tracked

- Limited visibility into the performance of membership programs

Now, with the Aesthetic Record x RepeatMD integration, these challenges become a thing of the past.

This powerful integration bridges the gap between practice efficiency and patient engagement, offering an unparalleled solution for seamless redemptions, real-time tracking, and financial accuracy.

For Aesthetic Practices:

- Seamless Redemptions at Checkout: Patients’ RepeatMD rewards, pre-purchases, and memberships are automatically applied in Aesthetic Record’s POS, eliminating manual entry.

- Full Financial Visibility: Every redemption is tracked from purchase to checkout, ensuring zero lost revenue and accurate business insights.

- Instant Membership Recognition: Clinics can instantly view patient membership status, benefits, and entitlements—right at the point of care.

- Integrated Reporting & Analytics : Access real-time insights on membership adoption, revenue impact, and program success through Aesthetic Record’s reporting suite.

For Patients:

- Frictionless Checkout Experience: No more confusion at checkout—patients can see and redeem their benefits instantly in their Aesthetic Record Wallet.

- More Value from Memberships: Easy redemptions encourage patients to maximize their benefits, boosting loyalty and retention.

- Simplified Access to Exclusive Offers: Practices can now invite patients into RepeatMD directly from Aesthetic Record, making membership enrollment effortless.

Why This Partnership Works: The Best of Both Worlds

Aesthetic Record and RepeatMD are both leaders in aesthetic technology, and together, they’re delivering a complete solution for practice growth.

RepeatMD:

The Patient-Facing Membership & Rewards Powerhouse – Revolutionizing patient acquisition and retention through its e-Commerce platform, branded mobile app and seamless rewards and membership management.

Aesthetic Record:

The Backbone of Aesthetic Business Operations – Providing fully integrated EMR, point-of-sale, inventory management, financial reporting, and patient wallet solutions—all in one place.

By integrating RepeatMD’s patient engagement tools with Aesthetic Record’s robust practice management system, clinics gain a 360-degree view of patient interactions, financial transactions, and business performance.

A Simple, Instant Integration – Get Started in Minutes!

The Aesthetic Record x RepeatMD integration is designed for effortless activation with just a few clicks.

- Already using Aesthetic Record + RepeatMD? Simply enable the integration in your AR Wallet for instant redemptions and real-time tracking.

- Aesthetic Record users (not yet on RepeatMD)? Add a revenue-boosting membership and rewards program to your practice today!

- RepeatMD users (without Aesthetic Record)? Upgrade to Aesthetic Record’s fully integrated EMR & POS to enhance financial accuracy, inventory tracking, and patient management.

Driving the Future of Aesthetic Practice Growth

"This partnership is a game-changer for aesthetic practices that want to enhance the patient experience without sacrificing operational efficiency," said Tiphany Hall, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Aesthetic Record. "By combining RepeatMD’s innovative membership and rewards platform with Aesthetic Record’s all-in-one practice management capabilities, clinics can eliminate disjointed workflows, ensure financial accuracy, and maximize patient engagement—all from a single system."

Join Us for an Exclusive Webcast!

Hear directly from Tiphany Hall, PhD (CGO, Aesthetic Record) and Phil Sitter (CEO, RepeatMD) as they unveil how this integration can increase revenue, improve patient retention, and streamline your operations.

When: March 26th at 6:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM CST

Register Here: https://events.zoom.us/ev/AlYDJTIYFHv-dVeBSuJXzlNpGXBJ0y9f_0jRc8066PV2DB3YAYqx~AsMSg0o8odmo5Zq_nRlGMK3OcTtU8lM-1VDXy1Y0yeay2WtN3JX3rZcu7A

For more information on the Aesthetic Record and RepeatMD integration, contact Kristin Ortiz, Strategic Partnership Manager at Aesthetic Record, via email at Kristin.Ortiz@aestheticrecord.com or Noel Tanner, Senior Product Marketing Manager at RepeatMD, via email at Noel@RepeatMD.com.

