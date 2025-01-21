Aesthetic Record Announces Xccelerator: Scale & Sell – A Business Retreat for Growth-Minded Aesthetic Practices

The retreat is made up of expert panels, high-impact sessions and one-on-one meetings.

Whether you’re looking to scale your single location, expand to multiple sites, or prepare for an exit, this retreat provides the roadmap to success.

Xccelerator takes the guesswork out of understanding your business and gives you practical information and actionable steps to move forward and build your practice.” — Jared Rohrer, CEO Aesthetic Conversion

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, the premier technology solutions provider for the aesthetics industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, Xccelerator: Scale & Sell, an exclusive business retreat designed to help aesthetic business owners take their practices to the next level.

The event will take place on February 7-9, 2025 at the OMNI Las Colinas Hotel bringing together industry experts, trailblazing entrepreneurs, and practice managers ready to unlock new growth opportunities.

The second installment of Xccelerator is an intimate, results-driven event available to only 30 practices in the aesthetics industry. This event's focus, Scale and Sell, is for those who are ready to scale their business operations, increase revenue, and prepare their practices for a successful exit strategy or expansion.

From crafting powerful sales processes to mastering operational efficiencies, this retreat is an immersive experience designed for growth-minded practice administrators and owners. Whether you're looking to dominate your local market, optimize operations, or position your practice for acquisition, this event is packed with the knowledge and tools to make it happen.

What to Expect at Xccelerator

• Expert-Led Workshops: Gain actionable insights from industry leaders and seasoned professionals who have scaled, sold, and succeeded in the aesthetics space.

• Keynote Sessions: Learn proven strategies to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and maximize profitability.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded practice owners, brokers, and thought leaders to expand your professional network.

• Intimate Setting: Attendance is capped at 30 practices ensuring each attendee has ample time with faculty for 1-on-1 consulting, Q&A, and working sessions

Who Should Attend?

Xccelerator: Scale & Sell was designed for the Medical Aesthetic industry and is perfect for:

• Practice owners ready to scale their business operations and grow their revenue by either expanding their existing location or adding additional locations.

• Aesthetic Practice owners who are planning to sell their practice within the next 5 years and are ready to optimize their financials and operations in preparation.

• Practices who are ready to sell in the immediate future and are looking for knowledge and expertise around the process and to meet key experts who can help.

Event Highlights Include:

Xccelerator opens with a keynote from Adam Fichman, the CEO and Founder of award-winning digital agency, Lifted Logic. With a client list that includes Lego and Tesla among other big brands, he's an expert in best practices for maximizing marketing ROI at scale. As part of the event, attendees will also travel to Galderma’s US Headquarters in Dallas, TX for a private tour and discussion with the Leadership and Medical Affairs team in their Aesthetic division. This is a unique opportunity for attendees hear perspectives on industry growth and changing trends from one of the top manufacturers in the US.

In addition to three days of high-value, general sessions presented by successful practice leaders, investment bankers, financial planners, and more, attendees have access to masterclass workshops and 1-on-1 consulting to focus on key strategic areas. Some of these sessions include legal and compliance training presented by Dykema, mergers and acquisition preparation presented by Skytale, social media and marketing across locations presented by The Limited Agency and Social Practice, and business planning and risk management with Tracey Donovan Insurance. Leaders from Aesthetic Record and LeadAR will also conduct a combination of sessions including how to leverage AI and automations in your practice, building your brand story, and creating an efficient, technology-driven practice.

Registration Information

Attendance is very limited, and spots are filling quickly, so practices are encouraged to register urgently before it sells out. Registration for the event does include hotel stay, meals and offsite social engagements.

While every member of a practice can benefit from the content, it is strongly suggested that the practice owner or a decision maker with access to financial data attend to take full advantage of the information shared. Additional passes for team members are offered at a significant discount.

Upon registration, practices will complete an intake form to ensure each faculty advisor is equipped with the right information to make a strategic impact on their business.

• Date: February 7-9, 2025

• Location: OMNI Las Colinas Resort in Las Colinas, TX

• Registration: Visit https://aestheticrecord.com/xccelerator to learn more and secure your spot today.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is a leading cloud-based software solution designed for the unique needs of medical aesthetics practices. With powerful tools for practice management, charting, analytics, marketing and more, Aesthetic Record empowers businesses to thrive in the competitive aesthetics industry. Learn more about our suite of software platform including Aesthetic Record’s EMR & Practice Management solution, LeadAR, and AR Sync at www.aestheticrecord.com

