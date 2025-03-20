Revol One Financial® Introduces the DirectGrowth Multi Year Guarantee Annuity™

Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial

Streamlined, Agile Product Designed to Meet Evolving Client Needs with Competitive Fixed Rates and Customizable Features

This annuity underscores our commitment to offering a broad toolbox of flexible solutions, supporting our strategy to deliver fast, adaptable and transparent products..."” — Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial , a trailblazer in the fixed annuity insurance sector, is proud to launch the DirectGrowth Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity™. Available through their distribution partners, this dynamic product provides financial professionals with flexible, agile annuity options that adapt to the diverse needs of their clients.The Direct Growth Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity offers guarantee periods of 3, 5, 7 and 10 years*, all with highly competitive, guaranteed fixed interest rates. Clients have the ability to personalize their annuity with optional rate-based features, giving them the freedom to craft a solution that aligns directly with their unique financial goals.Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial, shared, "This annuity underscores our commitment to offering a broad toolbox of flexible solutions, supporting our strategy to deliver fast, adaptable and transparent products that empower our distribution partners to provide relevant options for their clients’ needs."Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer, added “With complete transparency into available features, clients can confidently choose the right product options for their needs, resulting in a more flexible, agile solution that aligns with their financial objectives.”Revol One Financial continues to prioritize its customers and partnerships, staying ahead of the curve with innovative products. With this new offering, the company is reinforcing its mission to revolutionize how people think, feel, and experience retirement solutions.For more information on the Direct Growth Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity and how it can benefit your clients, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com or contact Sales@RevolOneFinancial.com.*The 10 Year guarantee period is not available in all states About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Stable.” The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.DirectGrowth™ MYGA is issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Excelera MYGA is available in most states with Contract number ICC24-RO-DTCM, ICC24-RO-TIWR2, ICC24-RO-NHWR2, and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.

