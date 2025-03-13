Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops, and Cabela’s Release Special Video Honoring America’s Patriots and Military Heroes

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge Meredith Iler - Founder, Helping a Hero Homes Program

A Salute to America’s Leaders, Veterans, and Active-Duty Service Members

By spreading awareness and showing support, we can all take part in honoring those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms” — Meredith Iler

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping a Hero , a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans, Bass Pro Shops, and Cabela’s are starting to celebrate America’s 250th birthday early with the release of a special tribute video. This stirring video pays homage to our nation’s rich history, the legacy of its presidents, and the unwavering dedication of the brave men and women who serve in our armed forces.The video honors America, its past patriotic presidents, and our current commander-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump, for his steadfast commitment to our troops and the nation. It highlights the deep appreciation Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hold for those who protect our freedoms, showcasing the company’s long-standing support for veterans and active-duty service members.Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have a proud history of supporting veterans, demonstrated through multiple initiatives:• Hiring Heroes: Nearly 4,000 veterans and active-duty military personnel proudly serve as part of the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s team. Specially designed vests proudly display the American flag and the branch of service of these team members, serving as a visible “thank you” for their service.• Helping a Hero Partnership: Bass Pro Shops is a dedicated partner in the 100 Homes Challenge, working with Helping a Hero to provide 100 adapted homes for wounded veterans and their families.• Salute to America Events: In 2025, customers are invited to special events at Bass Pro Shops locations nationwide, including home presentations and appearances by Challenger the Eagle.• Patriotic NASCAR Tributes: In 2025 and 2026, Bass Pro Shops will display patriotic paint schemes during NASCAR’s Memorial Day and Fourth of July races to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.• Round Up for Our Heroes: Launching in May 2025, customers can round up their purchases to support veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.• Veterans Tower at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena: Named in honor of John A. Morris, a World War II veteran, this powerful tribute stands as a symbol of gratitude to those who have served. In 2025 and 2026, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will host Salute to America concerts in their honor.• Veterans Tower at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena: Named in honor of Johnny Morris' father, John A. Morris, a World War II veteran who served in Battle of the Bulge. This powerful tribute stands as a symbol of gratitude to those who have served. In 2025 and 2026, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will host Salute to America concerts in honor of those who serve.• Official Outdoor Gear Provider for the Military: Bass Pro Shops has been selected by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service as the official outdoor gear provider, ensuring military members receive top-quality gear with 10% savings and tax-free purchases.Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invite all Americans to watch and share this meaningful tribute video, available at https://vimeo.com/1058653188/672fdb67a2 "By spreading awareness and showing support, we can all take part in honoring those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms," stated Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Homes Program.ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities leading a coalition of builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans to provide specially adapted homes for catastrophically wounded warriors injured in the Global War on Terror. Helping A Hero also provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants for those accepted into the Helping a Hero program to help them thrive and not just survive.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Lead Outfitter has pledged to fund 25% of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to help fund the other 75% of the cost of these homes. To date, we have awarded 51 of the 100 homes to deserving wounded warriors in 16 states. We are still accepting applications. If you know a wounded warrior injured in the post 9-11 Global War on Terror who needs an adapted home, we invite the public to “Nominate a Hero." And if you are a post 9-11 combat wounded warrior and would like to apply, please complete the "Home Application" for consideration. Both online forms for our "Nominate a Hero" and our “Home Application" are available on our homepage at HelpingaHero.org.For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Salute to America

