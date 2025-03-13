WinXDVD Spring Campaign ft. Free AI Video & Photo Tool & Tech Prizes to Unlock Creative Potential

WinXDVD Spring Campaign offers free lifetime licenses for Winxvideo AI 3.0, plus a chance to win amazing tech prizes like printers, SSDs, and camera backpacks.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to supercharge the video and photo editing this spring! WinXDVD is thrilled to announce its "Spring Campaign - Enhance Your Videos & Photos This Season," featuring incredible giveaway of the company’s flagship AI video & image tool Winxvideo AI, and a contest that could land users some seriously cool tech.

This limited-time campaign closes on April 13, 2025. Everyone can participate and get free software at WinXDVD Spring Campaign Page.

About Winxvideo AI

This spring, as users explore blooming gardens, hike through scenic trails, or document their travels, Winxvideo AI stands as the essential tool for capturing nature's beauty.

It empowers creators to upscale resolution by 4x, revealing the intricate details of spring landscapes, and to boost frame rates, ensuring fluid playback of dynamic scenes like children at play or birds in flight. Handheld footage, often plagued by shakiness from bustling festivals or action-packed adventures, can be effectively stabilized. Even in low-light conditions, such as early morning hikes or evening campfires, Winxvideo AI can enhance the video and eliminate noise and blur, preserving the clarity of precious memories.

Now WinXDVD is giving all users the chance to experience the power of Winxvideo AI firsthand! Everyone can join the Spring Campaign to grab free gifts, enter exciting contests, and take creativity to new heights.

1. Free Software Alert: Lifetime Copy of Winxvideo 3.0

Simply share the campaign page on Facebook, and users will instantly receive a free lifetime license for Winxvideo AI 3.0 (valued at $69.95)!

2. Review & Win: Tech Prizes Galore!

In addition to Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime Use license, the company is also giving away amazing physical prizes to those who share their honest reviews of Winxvideo AI on social media.

What's Up for Grabs?

• 1st Prize: Epson EcoTank High-Resolution Printer (valued at $349.99) – 2 winners!

• 2nd Prize: Samsung 2TB Solid State Drive (valued at $166.93) – 4 winners!

• 3rd Prize: TARION Camera Backpack (valued at $35.99) – 8 winners!

How to Participate?

Step 1. Publish reviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, or Reddit.

Step 2. Tag #Winxvideo for Winxvideo AI reviews.

Step 3. Follow any of the company’s social accounts and submit the review URL and email to enter the contest.

Step 4. Stay tuned! Winners will be randomly selected and announced on the WinXDVD Facebook page.

To better serve users looking to remove image backgrounds, the same giveaway and contest opportunities are available for the company's leading image background removal software.

Pricing and Availability

Limited time! Share to get Winxvideo AI ($69.95 lifetime) at no cost. Save BIG—up to $289 on the company’s 65% off flagship bundle, plus discounts on individual items. Claim the free gifts before April 13, 2025 at https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.