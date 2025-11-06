Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0: Major Update Coming Soon with Strength Control and HDR 10-bit

Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0 Coming Soon

Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0 will soon debut with Strength Control, HDR 10-bit enhancement, and performance upgrades.

CHENGDU, CHINA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the AI-focused brand of Digiarty Software, has announced that Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0 is coming soon. This major update will include Strength Control, SDR to HDR 10-bit conversion, and Step Mode for tiled AI inference. The goal is to give users finer control and make high-quality video enhancement easier across various workflows.

Aiarty Video Enhancer has become a trusted video tool among content creators, videographers, and families looking to restore old footage, upscale videos, and enhance visual quality. It combines advanced AI models with fast, secure offline processing to upscale, denoise, and refine videos to 4K quality, with natural and realistic details.

To celebrate the upcoming new version, everyone can now redeem Aiarty coupons to save 36% off for the lifetime license and enjoy free upgrades to version 3.0 and all future versions—no subscriptions or hidden fees.

What's New in Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0

This state-of-the-art video quality enhancer has helped users to denoise, deblur, and upscale video clips, with options to increase frame rate, remove audio background noise, create slow motion, and adjust colors easily. The upcoming version builds on the powerful AI models and integrates the HDR 10-bit feature, strength control, and Step Mode for improved usability and flexibility.

Strength Control for Enhancement Intensity

"Can you control the amount of enhancement?" was a frequent question received by Aiarty's support team. Version 3.0 answers that request with the new Strength Control, allowing users to fine-tune how strongly the AI enhances their videos—from subtle improvements to sharper, more detailed output.

"This gives users more flexibility over their creative direction," said Jack Han, the CEO of Digiarty Software. "We want Aiarty to adapt to each user's style and project, not the other way around."

AI-driven HDR 10-bit Conversion for Color Depth and Light Range

The upcoming update also adds SDR to HDR 10-bit conversion, an experimental feature that intelligently upgrades standard 8-bit SDR videos to HDR 10-bit, expanding color depth and dynamic range for brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and smoother tonal transitions.

The result is lifelike footage that looks richer and more vibrant on HDR-capable displays, and it is especially useful for restoring mobile videos, VHS transfers, and older digital recordings.

Step Mode for High-Quality Output and Lower Memory Use

For professionals working with long or high-resolution videos, Step Mode introduces tiled AI inference that significantly reduces GPU memory load while enhancing visual consistency. Though slower than Turbo Mode, Step Mode produces cleaner results for challenging footage.

Designed for All Kinds of Creators

From hobbyists refining family memories to professionals enhancing client work, Aiarty Video Enhancer offers three dedicated AI models to handle different visual challenges:

• moDetail-HQ v2: sharpens and enriches fine textures like hair, fabric, and outdoor detail.

• Smooth-HQ v2: restores and denoises without over-sharpening, preserving natural color.

• superVideo vHQ: handles extremely noisy or low-light footage for balanced, crisp results.

Users can optionally apply AI frame interpolation, audio denoise, and color correction tools to produce clean, cinematic-quality videos in a single workflow.

Positive Feedback and Continued Updates

Many longtime users and beta testers are looking forward to the update and appreciate Aiarty's one-time payment model. One user shared, "I used Aiarty Video Enhancer to restore old videos filmed 10 years ago, and the results look much clearer now. While some other tools moved to subscription pricing, I'm glad Aiarty keeps it simple. Pay once and own it forever."

Digiarty Software emphasized its ongoing commitment to user feedback and innovation. "Each update is guided by our community. We listen closely to real requests, refine performance, and keep improving Aiarty without locking users into recurring fees," Jack Han stated.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.0 will be released soon for Windows and macOS. New and existing users can redeem coupons from Aiarty to save 36% off on the video tool now, and enjoy free updates to all future versions.

• 1-Year License (1 PC/Mac): $69 (valued at $99)

• Lifetime License (3 PCs/Mac): $149 (valued at $235)

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

