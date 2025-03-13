K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Call for Action on Affordable Housing Crisis

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Nathan Kadisha Michael Kadisha

Real Estate Leaders Urge Policymakers to Unite for Housing Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty

We are ready to work with policymakers, community organizations, and stakeholders to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect our most vulnerable populations and strengthen our communities” — Josh Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates are calling on policymakers at every level to prioritize solutions for the ongoing housing crisis. As funding for federal affordable housing programs remains uncertain, the need for proactive and collaborative action has never been more urgent.“At K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties, we believe that housing is a fundamental human right,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “The stability of a home lays the foundation for individuals and families to build their futures. Now, more than ever, we must come together to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.”With the cost of living rising and homelessness increasing, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties emphasize the critical role of government leaders in strengthening housing programs and expanding access to affordable homes. Funding gaps in affordable housing programs could leave thousands of families vulnerable, affecting not just individuals but entire communities.“Strong communities require stable housing,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “The economic and social ripple effects of housing instability are profound, impacting local businesses, schools, and public health. By investing in affordable housing, we invest in the long-term success of our communities.”Recent natural disasters, such as the devastating wildfires that destroyed more than 16,000 buildings in Los Angeles, have only intensified the crisis. K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are urging government leaders to seize this moment to rebuild strategically and implement policies that expand affordable housing options rather than further constraining them.“Policy should not be about politics, it should be about people,” said Josh Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “We are ready to work with policymakers, community organizations, and stakeholders to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect our most vulnerable populations and strengthen our communities.”K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties remain steadfast in its commitment to advocating for equitable housing policies, partnering with community leaders, and investing in sustainable, inclusive housing solutions. By working together, businesses, policymakers, and citizens can ensure that no family is left behind in the fight for housing security.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

