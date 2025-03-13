Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry Welcomes New Dentist Dr. Natalia Velasquez to Their Team

Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Dr. Joanna Ayala Dr. Natalia Velasquez

Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Natalia Velasquez to their dental team, enhancing their pediatric dental services.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry , a leading provider of specialized dental care for children in San Antonio, is thrilled to welcome Dr. Natalia Velasquez to their professional team. Dr. Velasquez brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh enthusiasm for pediatric dentistry to the practice, promising to make a significant impact on the local community and its young patients.Dr. Velasquez Joins Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry: Dr. Natalia Velasquez, a distinguished graduate, has joined Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry to continue her passion for providing exceptional dental care to children. Originally from San Diego, CA, and having grown up in Mexico, Dr. Velasquez earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Universidad de Monterrey. During her dental school years, she spent her afternoons assisting a pediatric dentist, which sparked her passion for serving children. After completing six years of dental training, she joined the two-year Pediatric Residency Program at Boston University, graduating in 2024. She is now board-eligible through the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.A Personal Note from Dr. Velasquez: "I am thrilled to join the team at Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry," said Dr. Velasquez. "I look forward to meeting the wonderful families of the San Antonio community and contributing to our mission of creating healthy, beautiful smiles for our young patients. It's exciting to be part of a practice that so passionately cares for its community's dental health."Expanding Services and Access to Care: With the addition of Dr. Velasquez, Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry will expand its capacity to serve more patients while maintaining the high standard of care the clinic is known for. This expansion is part of Shaenfield's commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality dental care in a welcoming and kid-friendly environment.Commitment to Community and Professional Excellence: "Bringing Dr. Velasquez into our team reflects our dedication to providing the highest level of pediatric dental care in San Antonio," said Dr. Joanna Ayala, founder and owner of Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry. "Her expertise not only strengthens our clinical capabilities but also enhances our ability to educate and engage the community about the importance of children's oral health."About Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry: Located at 11590 Galm Rd, #105, San Antonio, Texas, Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry is dedicated to offering the best pediatric dental care in a friendly and caring environment. The practice specializes in comprehensive dental care for children and adolescents, emphasizing preventive care and patient education to foster lifelong dental health.For more information on Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Velasquez, please visit https://shaenfieldpediatricdentistry.com or call 210-987-9121.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.