5850 Fest Rounds Out Speaker Lineup with Thought-Provoking Panels, Fireside Chats & Live Podcasts

5850 Fest

Festival Expands Programming with Olympic Champs & Wellness Experts — Plus New Performances from Jake Maurer Band, Ethan Tucker Band & The Warren Brothers

5850 Fest is about more than just entertainment — it's a space for groundbreaking ideas, cultural exchange and deep conversations that inspire and inform." — Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5850 Fest is elevating its thought leadership programming with an expanded lineup of live panels, speaker series and podcast recordings, featuring renowned voices in sports, wellness, entrepreneurship and the arts. From Olympic athletes to leading medical experts, the festival’s diverse discussions will highlight groundbreaking ideas, personal resilience and the evolving future of health, performance and innovation.“5850 Fest is about more than just entertainment — it’s a space for groundbreaking ideas, cultural exchange and deep conversations that inspire and inform,” said festival Co-Founders Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre. “Our expanded thought leadership programming brings together icons, innovators and changemakers to share their insights in intimate, engaging settings.”"Breaking Barriers" Presented by Stoltz and "First Tracks Conversations" will serve as cornerstone series for the festival, with Breaking Barriers highlighting pioneers who have shattered ceilings across industries, and First Tracks featuring in-depth conversations with legendary athletes and visionaries shaping the future of sports. Meanwhile, "Conversation Starters" brings together experts in medicine, athletics and culture for dynamic discussions on the ideas and innovations driving progress in their fields.Skiing & Athletics5850 Fest takes place alongside the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, marking the competition’s highly anticipated return to the U.S. For festival-goers, this convergence of world-class skiing and thought leadership creates an unmatched opportunity to engage with icons of the sport.Olympic champion Picabo Street headlines “First Tracks”, sharing an intimate look at her career, the resilience of elite athletes and the spirit that defines champions. Former pro skiers AJ Cargill, Heather Featherman and Kelly Manzanti discuss their transitions from competitive skiing to entrepreneurial success, offering insight into adaptability beyond the slopes. The extremely popular Blister Podcast will record live, featuring candid conversations on ski culture, gear innovation and the evolution of mountain sports.Health & LongevityWith outdoor adventure at its core, Sun Valley is synonymous with peak performance, making health and wellness a natural extension of 5850 Fest’s mission. Discussions will explore how cutting-edge medicine is redefining human potential, from sports recovery to preventative care.Dr. Tara Shelby and Dr. Paul Miszczyszyn will lead a deep dive into longevity science and preventative medicine, revealing the latest advancements in extending peak physical performance and overall health. Dr. Charles Weaver of Cancer Connect will explore emerging innovations in diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the breakthroughs transforming patient outcomes. CENTERED Presents: The Future of Health podcast will record live, featuring expert interviews on concussions, hormone health, autoimmune disorders and more.A special fireside chat, “Body Talk: Mental Health & Attachment Styles in a Consumed World,” will feature Dr. Tara Shelby (Village Medicine), Blair Lauren Brown (Monarch), and Erin Brower (Director of Clinical & Wellness Counseling Services). This discussion will explore how attachment theory shapes mental health and emotional well-being, providing tools for personal growth and stronger connections in an increasingly fast-paced world.Arts & CultureBeyond athletics and wellness, 5850 Fest embraces the intersection of creativity and the natural world. Visionary photographer Sofía Jaramillo will present “A New Winter,” a compelling visual storytelling experience that redefines how we perceive winter sports and mountain culture. Artist Brad Johnson will showcase his latest work, Terra Montane, an immersive exploration of mountain landscapes through photogrammetry and storytelling, presented in partnership with the Sun Valley Museum of Art.A key highlight, Conversation Starters at The Argyros Performing Arts Center, will unite leaders from diverse disciplines — art, medicine, sports, and business — to explore how they leverage their platforms to ignite meaningful discussions on the future of their fields.Live Music AdditionsIn addition to its thought-provoking discussions, 5850 Fest is rounding out its entertainment with new musical acts. The Jake Maurer Band joins Brandi Cyrus and Annie Boskoe at the Main Stage for the Chasing Powder Party on March 21. Meanwhile, the Ethan Tucker Band, known for layered electric guitars combined with an unmistakable soulful and bluesy vocals, will perform March 24 in Town Square at 7:00 pm. Lastly, Warren Brothers & Guests will light up The Argyros Performing Arts Center on March 24 at 8:00 pm.For the full schedule and to secure passes, visit 5850Fest.com.About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences, podcasting and panels and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit www.5850Fest.com to learn more.

