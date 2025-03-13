Weiner Oped "Trump Fatigue Happening or Not" in Chicago Tribune, PB Post Oped Named H1 on Possible Health Law Fix

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent op-eds by the Robert Weiner Team include one today in the Chicago Tribune, "People Want to Know If and When Trump Fatigue will Set In", and a Palm Beach Post Oped named H1-- best in the nation-- by OpEdNews on Possible Health Law Fixes where President Trump can keep his promise not to replace Obamacare's good provisions but to repair some provisions with better ones.The ChicagoTribune article may be found at https://www.chicagotribune.com/2025/03/11/opinion-donald-trump-fatigue-popularity-decline/ The Palm Beach Post as cited H1 in OpEdNews at https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250207.pdf In The Chicago Tribune article today, Weiner and co-writer Khel Gordhan state, "There is good reason to believe Trump’s popularity is on the decline. According to a Gallup poll, his inauguration approval was already at 47%. Since then, Trump’s major policies have proved unpopular. A Feb. 18 Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealed that 83% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s blanket pardons of violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The poll also shows that 61% of Americans oppose laying off a large number of government workers. Many federal workers, from the park ranger with the keys to toilets in Yosemite who says he does his work “for the country” to cancer researchers at the National Institutes of Health, are portrayed in the media as sympathetic victims."They add, "Elon Musk’s presence in government has proven to be an unwelcome one. According to a February YouGov poll, only 13% said Musk should have a lot of influence over the executive branch.In the Palm Beach Post, Weiner and Gordhan write, "Trump says he's willing to improve Obamacare. Here's how he can." They quote President Trump when he said about the Affordable Care Act in February on Meet the Press, "If we come up with a better answer, I would present that answer to Democrats and everybody else, and I'd do something about it." Weiner and Gordhan point out that the new HHS Secretary RFK JR was noncommittal about continuing tax subsidies for potential Obamacare enrollees to improve access as part of the Republican tax proposals. In addition, the President could use his negotiating skills to get big pharma to continue reducing prescription drug prices as Obamacare provides instead of fighting those price reductions in court.The new op-eds also include:Feb. 24, 2025-- "I fear for my Country" by Robert Weiner of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change-- Featured in OpEd NewsFeb. 5, 2025--"Democrats Revitalized, Finally. The Time to Fight is Now-- by Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change -- in OpEd NewsIn Yahoo News and OpEd News, Jan 29, 2025 -- "Trump's Opportunity to HelpFire Victims: Use Real Estate and Construction Expertise to Forge a Bipartisan Deal with Newsom and Bass" -- by Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change -- in OpEd NewsJanuary 25, 2025 -- "Heed Biden's Farewell Warnings to Fight Oligarchy's Power, Restore Fact Checks, Regulate Tech-Industrial Complex, Reduce Presidential Immunity, Protect Against Biased Supreme Court Rulings"-- in OpEd News -- by Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan of RWA and Solutions for ChangeFor recent op-eds published since the Inauguration by the Weiner team see: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2025 RADIO-TV:In addition, for recent radio-TV interviews since the election see:Weiner is a former spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses for ONDCP and former senior staff for Cong. Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charles Rangel, John Conyers, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star Gen./Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey. He was spokesman/press secretary for the White House Office of National Drug Policy, the House Government Operations Committee, and was Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee and Subcommittee on Health. He won the National Press Club President's Award for creating an ongoing program recruiting young journalists as co-bylined oped writers (1000+ articles to date: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds ).Website: www.weinerpublic.com Contact: Bob Weiner 301-283-0821, cell 202-306-1200, weinerpublic@comcast.net

