U.S. Chamber Statement on EPA’s Efforts to Rebalance Regulations

WASHINGTON, DC - Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcements to reshape major Biden Administration regulations, including Waters of the United States (WOTUS), Clean Power Plan, and air quality and vehicle standards.

“American businesses were crippled with an unprecedented regulatory onslaught during the previous administration that contributed to higher costs felt by families around the country. The Chamber supports a more balanced regulatory approach that will protect the environment and support greater economic growth. We provided constructive feedback to the previous administration about business concerns with rules like Waters of the United States, Clean Power Plan, air quality standards, risk management, and the social cost of carbon, as well as efforts to cooperatively work with states on compliance plans, among other areas of concern. We have been working with the Trump Administration to help bring commonsense reforms to the agency’s regulations that will provide certainty to businesses and reduce regulatory costs and will continue to do so.”

