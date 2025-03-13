Terry Moving & Storage Issues Consumer Advisory on Rising Moving Broker Scams

Transparency, professionalism, and accountability are their pillars service

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage, Orange County’s premier moving and storage company, urges consumers to be vigilant and choose reputable, professional movers instead of falling victim to deceptive brokers. “Moving should be a fresh start—not a financial nightmare. Unfortunately, moving broker scams are on the rise, leaving thousands of families stranded and out thousands of dollars,” said Mark Terry, owner of Terry Moving & Storage.

In recent years, national news outlets have reported a spike in moving broker fraud, particularly during the post-pandemic moving boom. The scam is alarmingly common: a broker bids low to secure a customer’s deposit, only for a separate moving company to show up on moving day and charge double—or worse, not show up at all. By the time customers realize what’s happened, the broker has already pocketed the deposit, which becomes non-refundable after just a few days, as stated in the fine print of their contracts.

"Many people don’t realize that moving brokers aren’t moving companies," said Terry. "They’re middlemen—often unregulated, operating from out of state, and skilled at disappearing when things go wrong. We’ve done countless rescue moves for families who were left high and dry by a broker who took their money and ran."

These brokers often operate out of states like Florida and have mastered the art of deception. Once their online profiles accumulate bad reviews, they simply shut them down, open new ones under a different name, and post fake positive reviews to appear legitimate. It’s a cycle of fraud that keeps repeating—at consumers’ expense.

One customer, Sarah R., shared her moving experience on Yelp:

"After losing nearly $6,000 to a broker who never sent a moving truck, Terry Moving & Storage literally came to our rescue. They handled everything with care, honesty, and professionalism. I only wish I’d found them first."

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?

-Check the company’s USDOT number on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website—not just reviews. If you’ve been scammed, file a complaint against their USDOT license number. Regulators can and do crack down on bad actors.

-Ask if you're dealing with an actual mover or just a broker. A legitimate moving company owns its trucks, hires professional crews, and offers transparent pricing—not bait-and-switch quotes.

-Beware of unusually low bids and high-pressure deposits. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“At Terry Moving & Storage, transparency, professionalism, and accountability are the pillars of our service. We’re a full-service, family-owned moving and storage company serving Southern California and beyond, with licensed interstate capabilities and a reputation built on trust—not tricks.”

Based in Lake Forest, CA, Terry Moving & Storage provides expert local and long-distance moving services, climate-controlled storage, and concierge-level support. Whether you’re moving across town or across the country, its reliable team is committed to making your transition smooth and stress-free—no hidden fees, no bait-and-switch, just honest work from a company you can count on.

