O.R. TRAX Launches Automated Vendor Notification on EPIC App Market Showroom, Streamlining OR Vendor Case Coverage

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O.R. TRAX , a leading provider of healthcare vendor credentialing and scheduling solutions, announced the launch of its Automated Vendor Notification product on EPIC’s App Market Showroom. This integration allows hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to automate vendor scheduling notifications, eliminating manual coordination and ensuring real-time case coverage.Now available on EPIC’s platform, O.R. TRAX’s solution automatically notifies vendor representatives when surgical cases are scheduled or updated in EPIC. Vendors receive real-time updates via the O.R. TRAX platform, ensuring vendors, implants, and trays arrive on time and fully prepared for the procedure. This reduces last-minute scheduling gaps, eliminates administrative burdens, and improves O.R. safety & efficiency.SEAMLESS EPIC INTEGRATION FOR AUTOMATED COMPLIANCEWith EPIC EHR integration, O.R. TRAX eliminates outdated, manual scheduling processes. As soon as a case is scheduled or modified in EPIC, vendors receive automated notifications via the O.R. TRAX mobile app and email—removing the need for phone calls, staff emails, texts or faxes.“Hospitals and ASCs have struggled with vendor coordination and compliance for years,” said Abram Liverio, CEO of O.R. TRAX. “The heart of the problem is patient safety. We’ve seen it time and time again. The patient is asleep on the table and the proper equipment isn’t there to perform the case. With our EPIC integration, we’re solving this issue by automating vendor notifications, eliminating inefficiencies, and ensuring real-time oversight. This significantly reduces OR turnover times while protecting patients and saving hospitals and surgical centers valuable time and resources.”KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS✅ EPIC EHR INTEGRATION – Automated notifications keep vendors updated without manual outreach.✅ PREVENTS BID WARS – Specific Vendors can only see cases booked with their equipment.✅ 100% COMPLIANCE ENFORCEMENT – Vendors must meet credentialing requirements before gaining OR scheduling access, preventing compliance gaps.✅ PATIENT SAFETY, TIME & COST SAVINGS – Reduces administrative workload and vendor scheduling errors, improving OR efficiency.✅ REAL-TIME REPORTING & ALERTS – Administrators gain instant visibility into vendor case activity, credential expirations, and compliance status.PROVEN RESULTS IN THE FIELDEarly adopters have already seen significant efficiency gains and compliance improvements. A major nationwide hospital health system faced logistical hurdles in its bustling operating room (OR) environment, especially for Orthopedic and Spine surgeries. With over 350 surgical cases per month - 25% of which experienced schedule changes - the OR Business Manager spent significant time ensuring vendor support. Half of the OR Business Manager’s time was consumed “tracking down vendors” manually via phone calls, text or emails to ensure their attendance for scheduled procedures. The process heavily relied on a paper-based binder located at the OR Business Manager’s desk which vendors physically reviewed and signed. Additionally, doctor’s offices frequently contracted the OR Business Manager for updates, adding to the complexity. This manual system was labor-intensive, prone to scheduling errors, and inefficient negatively affecting vendor compliance and overall Operating Room (OR) productivity.The adoption of O.R. TRAX brought transformative improvements:✅ TIME SAVINGS - The hospital estimated this saved the equivalent workload of one full-time employee (FTE)✅ ENHANCED PRODUCTIVITY - The entire hospital OR staff benefited from the automated system including OR Director, AVP, Surgical Services, OR Nurse Manager, OR Coordinators, Surgery Leaders, and Surgeon’s offices.✅ IMPROVED VENDOR COMPLIANCE - Automated notifications and real-time reporting, ensuring vendors were informed of surgical time changes.✅ SYSTEM-WIDE ADOPTION - The platform’s success led to its adoption across other hospitals in the health system.HIPAA-COMPLIANT & SECUREThe O.R. TRAX system was designed with HIPAA compliance and patient privacy at its core. Unlike other vendor scheduling tools, it transmits non Protected Health Information (PHI) to vendor representatives, instead sharing only necessary details (physician, procedure type, time, and location) to maintain confidentiality while ensuring vendor readiness.AVAILABILITY & NEXT STEPSThe Automated Vendor Notification product is now available on the EPIC Showroom App Market, making it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to deploy O.R. TRAX within their existing workflows. EPIC customers can access the listing in the EPIC Showroom to request integration details or initiate onboarding.For more information or to schedule a demo, contact O.R. TRAX at (813) 444-TRAX or press@ortrax.com

