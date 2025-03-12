Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 13 and 14, 2025

MARYLAND, December 3 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Committees will review the FY24 External Audit, the renewal of the contract for SB & Company and receive a briefing on safe school environments

The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m. to review results from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 External Audit and review the renewal of SB & Company’s contract for audit services. The meeting will take place in the seventh-floor hearing room.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair and Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Friday, March 14 at 1 p.m. to receive a briefing about safe school environments. The meeting will take place in the seventh-floor hearing room.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Review of Results from the FY24 External Audit and Review of SB & Company’s Contract Renewal

Briefing: The Audit Committee will receive a briefing from SB & Company, the County government’s independent auditor, on the audit results of the County Government’s FY24 financial statements. The briefing will also include an overview of financial statements of the County government’s retirement plans and the Montgomery County Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust. The committee also will review a new contract with SB & Company for audit services.

Safe School Environments

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a briefing about safe school environments at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and an update on the on the implementation of the district-wide safety and security plan from MCPS representatives. The briefing will provide information about serious incidents, vape sensors, student IDs, safety trainings, student expectations modules, suspensions, secondary school safety, security assessments, reporting processes and current school year data.

The district-wide safety and security plan includes several policies to create safe school environments. The plan includes expectations for student behavior while promoting respect, empathy and inclusivity. Schools collaborate with the Office of Systemwide Safety and Emergency Management to create and update their school emergency plans. All MCPS elementary schools have been outfitted with security cameras, and vape sensors will be installed in all restrooms at the high school level. In addition, seven additional security assistants were allocated for the 2024–2025 school year and school-based security staff participate in specialized de-escalation training as well as state-mandated training.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.